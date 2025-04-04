Flights will establish air link

British airship R33 moored at Pulham, Norfolk, after a voyage from Cardington, Bedfordshire steered by Major George ‘‘Lucky Breeze’’ Scott (inset right) under command of Flight Lieutenant Herbert ‘‘Bird’’ Irwin (left). — Otago Witness, 26.5.1925

Airship R33 flew from Cardington to the Pulham aerodrome. She will undergo special tests with the object of perfecting a type of airship which shall be adaptable to a regular air service to the dominions. Test flights in connection with the projected airship service to India are to begin shortly. The R33 has been reconditioning at the Cardington Royal Airship works near Bedford. The Pulham airship station in Norfolk will

be used as an operating base. Workmen have already been sent from Cardington to Pulham to undertake the reconditioning of the R36, the only British airship with a passenger car. The test flights of the R3s will be for the purpose of gathering scientific data to be used in designing the airships which will be used on the Indian service, and the R36 will undertake a flight to Cairo and back. It has been decided that one of the

Parliament no good for Bill

air stations near Cairo will be used as an intermediate base on the route to India.

It is not difficult to express the universal feeling about the illness of Mr Massey. It is dread of a calamity. This said, little remains but to wait in silence; and this we do, not at all helped by the ominous reticence of the medical men in charge. Whatever the malady, we are pretty sure that it was promoted by the bad custom of Parliament. Committee work should be at night; the session of the House should begin when a business

day naturally begins. Debating wrangles that run to midnight, and even to the wee short hours ..., are good for neither body nor soul. Everybody agreed Mr Massey’s breakdown represents the overstrain of work done under evil conditions. — by ‘Civis’

No lopsided Anzac Ave

The attitude of the City Council’s Works Committee on the important question of the width of the Logan Park Highway is defined in a clause in the committee’s report which recommends that the offer of the Harbour Board to provide the additional land required for increasing the width of the highway from 75 feet to 99ft from Frederick street to Union street, be accepted, subject, however, to the condition that such additional

portion of land be reserved on either side of the highway to fit in with the plan which has been prepared by the city engineer. The offer of the Harbour Board was for the reservation of the additional 24ft wholly on the eastern side of the highway. The city engineer’s plan indicates that it is necessary widening should be done on both sides.

Like a scene from a movie

The departure of the Rattray street cable cars for the upper reaches of Dunedin seldom attracts any interest from that ubiquitous and much-advertised individual known as "the man in the street," but yesterday, about noon, there was quite a throng of "rubbernecks" to witness the departure of the midday tram. Suddenly, as the car started, a remarkable looking gentleman, clad, among other things, in a frock coat, top hat, monocle

and a pair of white spats, hurled himself on to the rear carrier of the car, assumed an inelegant position with his legs up in the air, and then casually alighted and walked into the crowd, where a man was busily engaged in turning the handle of a kinematograph camera. — ODT, 4.4.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden