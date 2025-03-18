The Invincibles return

The All Blacks arrive from their 1924-25 tour of Britain and France: the procession leaves Wellington's wharves on to Lambton Quay. — Otago Witness, 31.3.1925

No all-conquering Roman Emperor could possibly have received a more enthusiastic welcome home than that which was accorded the 1924 All Blacks, who, with an unbeaten record of over 30 victories, returned to Wellington by the Tahiti today. The vessel arrived in the stream at eight this morning, and immediately the crowd began to gather at Pipitea wharf, where they were to land. Punctually at 9 o’clock the Janie Seddon, bearing the members of the team and the official party, left the side of the steamer, and repeated storms of cheering announced that the boat was nearing the wharf. As the team disembarked, while the band played "See the Conquering Heroes Come," the players were hailed by their Christian names. "Hello, Cookie," "Well played, Parker," "Good old Jock," "Welcome back, Mark," seemed to be the more general cries; while some of the crowd insisted on telling Cyril Brownlie that he had been the victim of "stiff luck" — evidently in connection with the one regrettable incident of the English tour. "Where’s Jock?" someone inquired, and immediately the cry was raised from the people in the back of the shed, "Where’s Richardson?" Supported on a crutch, Richardson, who, except for his injured leg, looked the picture of health, limped into view amid loud cheering. Mr Dean had to call for silence several times before he could sufficiently silence the cheering to reply. He thanked the many thousands present for the enthusiastic welcome home. "We have had a happy time,’’ he said, "and have received unbounded hospitality wherever we went. Nevertheless we are glad to be back, and we still think that New Zealand is the best country of them all. The team played the game on and off the field, and generally behaved wonderfully well. From the day we left there has not been a single argument. If there is a finer body of boys in New Zealand it would be a hard job to find them." Someone in the crowd called out "What about a haka?" and the team, led by George Nepia, lined up and performed a terrifying haka.

Long before noon the Town Hall was crowded by citizens waiting to extend their formal welcome to the team. Promptly at 12 o’clock the members of the team were escorted to the platform by the Mayor (Mr R.A. Wright), and cheering broke out and continued till all were seated. It was a thunderous welcome. Wellington people are not as a rule demonstrative, but today they turned over a new page, and let themselves go. Mr Porter thanked the Mayor for the welcome. He said they were glad to be back again. Success was due to the manner in which the team had looked after itself. It was always easier to decide who should play than who should stay out. In conclusion Nepia led the haka, and the gathering burst into applause and cheering again. Mr Massey, in proposing the principal toast, laid stress on the fact that the team had not only won all their matches, but they had maintained the reputation of New Zealand off the field as well. They had played the game both on and off the field, and had been a credit to their country in every way. The toast was enthusiastically honoured, those present singing "For They are Jolly Good Fellows," and the old Rugby football song "On the Ball." The toast was responded to by the manager and by the captain of the team, who referred to the wonderful time they had had. They had learnt a great deal in the eight months in which they had been away, said Mr Dean, but now he could safely say that one and all were glad to be back in their own country. — ODT, 18.3.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden