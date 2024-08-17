Milton hospital opens

The opening of the new cottage hospital at Milton on August 17, 1924. — Otago Witness, 9.9.1924

There was a fairly large gathering of residents of Milton on Saturday, when the new cottage hospital, which has been fitted up by the South Otago Hospital Board, was opened.

Mr Martin, the chairman of the board, presided, and the other members were present. Mr W.E.S. Knight (chairman) and Mr J. Jacobs (secretary) represented the Otago Hospital Board. Mr Rennie (the Mayor of Milton) made the opening speech, and Messrs Jasper Clark and Knight, and Drs Crawshaw (medical officer of health) and Edgar (Milton) also spoke.

The cottage is situated in a five-acre property on the Main South road, just north of Milton, and is fitted with two wards, each containing four beds, on the ground floor. The isolation ward and the operating room are also on the ground floor. The nurses’ quarters are upstairs. It is fitted with all the appliances necessary for such a hospital, and is on the lines of similar institutions in other parts of Otago.

Club rugby closer aids charity

The match for the Ainge Challenge Shield was played on Saturday at Carisbrook between the winners of the flag competition (University A) and the Pirates (who had drawn with Kaikorai for second place, but who, it was agreed, should play off for the shield). The large crowd of spectators were treated to a fast game with plenty of incident, but with not a great deal of combined play. The Pirates forwards more than held their own against the opposing pack, taking the play right through, but their backs could not get far in attacking movements before they fumbled the ball. The play of the Blues’ five-eighths, Ross and C. Gilberd, also lacked finish. Both sides missed several scoring chances, the Blues missing most. Pirates deserved their win, 19-11, which was really gained for them by their forwards. It is estimated that the gate receipts will come to about £380. This amount, less expenses, will be distributed amongst the various local philanthropic institutions.

Explosive charge

It is not too generally known that a storage battery on charge is giving off hydrogen gas, and that this gas, when mixed with the oxygen of the air, forms an explosive. For this reason one should keep one’s face and lighted matches away from the vent of a battery while it is on charge. The small vent of the battery is sufficient to permit the escape of the hydrogen gas, under normal conditions. In the presence of a flame, however, the hydrogen gas, mixed with oxygen, may ignite and the battery may very well be blown to pieces. One should use an electric flashlight in looking into the charging battery to see the level of the electrolyte in each cell.

Cable-car boarders shove woman

A habit which is unfortunately most noticeable in Dunedin is that of rushing the cable trams before they have come to a standstill. On Saturday afternoon, when the Roslyn cable car was approaching the town terminus, a number of men and boys rushed the car. Many succeeded in boarding the step, and without a thought to the passengers about to alight, pushed in and secured seats. The result was that a young woman was thrust off the seat, and but for the timely aid of a bystander she would have fallen to the ground. The incident, though not serious, seemed to afford those on the seat a great deal of amusement, but a remark by the man who had assisted the woman caused them to look anything but comfortable.

— ODT, 18.8.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)