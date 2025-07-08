Minister back at desk

Dunedin West MP and Minister of Industries and Commerce William Downie Stewart in his office after returning from a health-related visit to the United States. — Otago Witness, 14.7.1925 COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.ODTSHOP.CO.NZ

Wellington, July 7: The Hon W. Downie Stewart was in his office again this morning and he also attended the sitting of the House of Representatives.



Hats off in the House

He was wheeled into the Chamber and remained sitting in his chair beside the Prime Minister. The Leader of the Opposition took the opportunity of welcoming Mr Stewart back to his seat in Parliament and expressed the hope that the apparent improvement in the state of his health would soon be followed by complete restoration. In reply, Mr Stewart expressed himself as being very grateful for the remarks made by Mr Wilford on behalf of the members of the House.

A member of Parliament can wear his hat in any part of the Parliament buildings, even in the Chamber itself, and when a member is addressing the House, but the constituent, who puts him there, once he enters the sacred portals, is met with a peremptory order to take his hat off. The democratic New Zealander, unused to this for many years until the old custom was revived last session by Mr Speaker, has in several instances resented the new order. He seems to think that "Jack is as good as his master" and perhaps a bit better, but he makes a mistake, for is not Parliament the highest court in the land? This session the order of "Hats off" in the precincts has been stiffened up, and for the past few days a messenger has been stationed opposite the door of Mr Speaker’s private apartments and another at the end of the long passage on the ground floor. These messengers politely but firmly insist that every man passing must remove his hat. The matter was brought up in the House this afternoon as a question of privilege by Mr P. Fraser, the member for Wellington Central, who said that this year, as last year, visitors who came to Parliament House to see members were sometimes in a peremptory fashion ordered to remove their hats. Sometimes when constituents were speaking to a member, they were approached by a messenger and told to take their hats off. He understood that members of the Press Gallery were subjected to the same sort of treatment. They had to pass to-and-fro from the gallery into the cold corridors. He (Mr Fraser) would prefer to see this rule abrogated and that they should revert again to the procedure that had been in operation formerly. There was, so far as he could see. no justification for the rule, and he thought it should he laid aside. The Prime Minister said the matter was one that was entirely in the hands of Mr Speaker, and he was perfectly satisfied to leave it to him to decide what was required.



Citizenship and cleanliness

A meeting of the Women’s Citizens’ Association was held last evening in the YWCA Rooms, Miss M.I. Fraser occupying the chair, and there being 15 other ladies present. There was some discussion with regard to rubbish lying about various parts of the town and as to the desirability for greater cleanliness being observed, it being decided that the attention of the City Council be directed to the matter, and that body be urged to see that the regulations were strictly enforced. Miss Fraser gave a brief address on "Citizenship" during which she said that the fall of the Roman Empire had failed because the Roman people had forgotten to be citizens in the real acceptation of the term. True citizenship was putting a lower loyalty aside and giving place to a higher loyalty.



— ODT, 8.7.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)