Minister sympathetic

Minister of Agriculture William Nosworthy. — Otago Witness, 26.4.1921.

The Hon W. Nosworthy (Minister of Agriculture), accompanied by Mr J. Horn MP, reached Alexandra yesterday at midday, and was received in the public library by the Mayor and a large deputation of citizens. Mr W.A. Bodkin spoke on the question of the harshness of clause 2, a recent amendment of the Rabbit Nuisance Act, under which settlers who had been fighting the pest, and complying with the law for the past 40 years, were being convicted and subjected to heavy penalties. He advised the encouragement of rabbit boards, the Government supplying netting at the lowest possible cost on a long term of payment by instalments. The Minister’s reply was sympathetic, and foreshadowing an amendment of the Act, while retaining power to deal with the neglectful settlers, and the supply of netting at the lowest possible price when the Home market became more favourable, and an effort to secure the co-operation of the settlers. In the afternoon the Minister visited the soldiers’ blocks on Galloway, and inspected the site of an experimental farm, thereafter continuing his journey to Roxburgh. To all the deputations the Minister gave sympathetic replies. He replied very fully to the rabbit question, and his remarks were very reassuring to the settlers present. Without going into details of his reply on this subject, it is sufficient to say that the Minister was entirely sympathetic, and a better run for the industrious farmer can be relied upon.

Quinnat salmon acclimatisation

Any doubt that may have existed as to the successful introduction of quinnat salmon in New Zealand seems to be set at rest from what was actually seen by Mr R. Conn while on a visit to the Southern Alps not very long ago. Mr Conn is intimately connected with acclimatisation matters, and was naturally alert to prospects of sport, with both rod and gun, in the districts he visited. In travelling to Lake Tekapo he extended his tour to Tasman River, which he describes as teeming with quinnat salmon. The fish were not only numerous, but some of them were of enormous size, one that had been taken out of the water being estimated to weigh well over 30 pounds. The curious part of it is that the Waitaki, which comes from Lake Pukaki, into which the Tasman empties (once famous for quinnat salmon) has not contained very many quinnat recently. It is only through the medium of the Waitaki River that salmon coming from the ocean could reach the Tasman River, and in order to do so they must have travelled miles upon miles of water. An explanation of their presence in such numbers in the Tasman is that they may have gone up there for spawning purposes, but it was somewhat early in the season for them to have been there with that purpose when Mr Conn made his visit. In the course of a conversation Mr Conn also mentioned that Lake. Alexandrina was very full of rainbow trout in fine condition. The Fraser river in that locality contained an enormous number of rainbow. The Tasman is about 12 miles from Tekapo, where there is a well- equipped accommodation house, a journey to Tekapo from Dunedin having to be made by train and motor service.

City rates flowing in

The city treasurer (Mr H.H. Henderson) reports that a good response continues to be made to the City Council's request for the early payment of rates and a large number of ratepayers are expected to come forward during the next month or two. Up to the present about £15,000 has been paid into the coffers of the corporation, which is about double the amount paid by the same day last year. Mr Henderson states that money is also coming in freely for the repayment loan which falls due on March 1 next, and about £45,000 has already been received. The amount is coming to hand in sums which vary from a few hundreds to a few thousands a day. Electric shovels digging reservoir The work of enlarging the southern reservoir is now being pushed forward at a more rapid rate, and the staff of men employed, numbering about 24, are speedily becoming accustomed to handling the more or less novel machinery which has been installed. The plant is all on the ground, and one of the two large electric power shovels which was imported from America for the scooping operations is already at work. The other one will be in operation in a few days, and then thework will be in full swing.

— ODT, 13.7.1921.