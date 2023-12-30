Motor car capsizes

A group of officials and members of the Caledonian Society of Otago. Otago Witness, 18.12.1923

A motor car accident, attended by rather serious consequences, occurred on Thursday morning on the Queenstown-Cromwell main road (telegraphs our Queenstown correspondent). A party of five persons were motoring to Cromwell in a Ford car, and, when passing through Gibbston at a good pace, a puncture occurred. The car skidded and overturned, throwing the occupants out. Frank Butterfield, of Cromwell, had his chest severely crushed, his collar bone broken, several ribs broken, and one of his fingers dislocated. Miss Clarice Johnson, of Dunedin, suffered concussion and slight injury to one eye. Dr Shaw, of Cromwell, and Dr Anderson, of Queenstown, were summoned to the scene of the accident, and after first aid had been rendered both the sufferers were convoyed on ambulance stretchers to the Lake County Hospital. The latest advice is that both are progressing as well as can be expected.

The other passengers — Matai Horn (a son of Mr James Horn, M.P.), who was driving, Albert Butterfield and Miss Butterfield (both of Dunedin) — sustained minor injuries. The car was considerably damaged.

Tests of honesty

A New Zealander, accompanied by a Daily Mail reporter acting as an observer, conducted a novel honesty test in the streets of London, purposely dropping under people’s noses fat, prosperous looking wallets. Out of the 10 tests made, the wallets were returned to the New Zealander only on four occasions. The finders of the others furtively picked them up and promptly put them in their pockets.

Waipiata bible classes

The first annual examination of the junior Bible classes in the Waipiata parish was held on December 18. The studies for the year have been in the "Book of Genesis". All who presented themselves passed with two exceptions. The marks for examination and class work are added together and the total given below: Myrtle Grier 465, Muriel Hamilton 451, Jean Bruce 367,

Norton Shanks 356, Fenton Grier 354, Clayton Jones 322, Robert Clark 302, William Robertson 300, Patricia Grier 253, Mollie Bruce 255, Robert M'Laren 198, Bruce Grier 181, Agnes Mathieson 168, Malcolm M‘Donald 132. After the schools broke up the Waipiata Parish Boy Scouts went into camp at Puketoi. A motor car took a load from Patearoa, and the Rev. A. J. Davis brought up the Waipiata patrol. By the kindness of Mr Little, the manager, the shearers’ quarters at the station were placed at the disposal of the boys. The Rev. A. J. Davis acted as camp leader. Some good scout work was done in the mornings, and all were sorry when the motors arrived on Saturday night to take them to their homes. . — ODT, 30.12.1923