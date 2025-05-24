NZ University beats Sydney

A New Zealand University player (left) about to unload during the team’s rugby match against Sydney University at Carisbrook, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 2.6.1925

The 6000 odd spectators who witnessed the game at Carisbrook on Saturday between teams from the New Zealand University and Sydney University were treated to a fast, spectacular game — in the last 20 minutes it was bewildering in its changes — and certainly could have no cause to complain on the score of lack of incidents.

Packing 5-2-3 in the scrums, the visitors were mostly able to get the ball, but their backs could not handle it cleanly, though they threw it about with the greatest freedom, and they also lacked combination. The New Zealand backs likewise failed to combine. Both sides lost many chances through dropping passes or knocking on at critical moments. In the last 20 minutes the Colours had the Blacks under hard pressure, but they could not carry out the movements to a successful issue, and threw away many chances. At this stage, however, both sides were indulging to a large extent in solo play, with flashes of spectacular concerted movements. Williams played a fine game at full-back for the Colours, and so did Stevenson for the Blacks. Tilbury was the best of the Sydney four three-quarter line, and Waddington, Flynn, Hingst and Wiseman were prominent in the forwards. Gilberd made plenty of good openings and was the best close-in back on his side. The visitors paid particular attention to Webb, and Tilbury particularly kept him closely watched. Owen, Dickson, O’Regan, and Burns showed out in the forwards. The ground was in good order, but a little heavy in places as a result of the rain on Friday night. Just over £600 was taken at the gates.

Scores: NZ University 22, Sydney University 5. Mr A. Eckhold was the referee.

The train shall meet

Viewed from a tourist point of view, in connection with the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, there is a good deal to be said in favour of the Marlborough proposal that the Railway Department should run a Picton to Christchurch overland service in connection with the projected Picton-Wellington ferry service. The new vessel, the Tamahine, has accommodation for 700 or 800 passengers, and it is estimated that she will cross Cook Strait in three hours. The prospect is very attractive to thousands of persons who dread the 12-hour sea trip between Lyttelton and Wellington, but the present necessity for a motor car connection between the railheads, coupled with the leisurely pace at which the trains are run, puts such a proposal out of court except as a scenic trip — and an unrivalled scenic trip, for that matter. But the idea is worth pushing as a means of educating the public to the possibilities of the East Coast main trunk route, for it is only by persistent agitation that this urgent railway work will be forced to completion.

A better environment

Arrangements are under way for the provision of suitable rooms in general hospitals where mental patients can be properly cared for, pending medico-legal examination until their transfer to a mental hospital, if committed as insane, instead of their being kept temporarily in police quarters.

— ODT, 25.5.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)