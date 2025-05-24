NZ University beats Sydney

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Scores: NZ University 22, Sydney University 5. Mr A. Eckhold was the referee.
The train shall meet
Viewed from a tourist point of view, in connection with the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, there is a good deal to be said in favour of the Marlborough proposal that the Railway Department should run a Picton to Christchurch overland service in connection with the projected Picton-Wellington ferry service. The new vessel, the Tamahine, has accommodation for 700 or 800 passengers, and it is estimated that she will cross Cook Strait in three hours. The prospect is very attractive to thousands of persons who dread the 12-hour sea trip between Lyttelton and Wellington, but the present necessity for a motor car connection between the railheads, coupled with the leisurely pace at which the trains are run, puts such a proposal out of court except as a scenic trip — and an unrivalled scenic trip, for that matter. But the idea is worth pushing as a means of educating the public to the possibilities of the East Coast main trunk route, for it is only by persistent agitation that this urgent railway work will be forced to completion.
A better environment
Arrangements are under way for the provision of suitable rooms in general hospitals where mental patients can be properly cared for, pending medico-legal examination until their transfer to a mental hospital, if committed as insane, instead of their being kept temporarily in police quarters.
— ODT, 25.5.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)