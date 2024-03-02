NZers steady in intercolonial

Worker (Otago) and Hiddleston arrive to open up the batting and (right) Dacre is clean bowled by Everett at the New South Wales v New Zealand intercolonial cricket match at Christchurch. — Otago Witness, 11.3.1924

Canners have beef with UK

There was beautiful weather and a good wicket for the continuation of the first test match between New Zealand and New South Wales. The attendance was estimated at 8000, £550 being taken at the gates. In dismissing the strong New South Wales batting side for 361 runs the New Zealanders put up a creditable performance. At one period, when five wickets were down for 109, New Zealand was in a good position, especially when such redoubtable batsmen as Macartney and Kippax were out. However, a fine partnership by Hendry and Andrews added 76 runs to the score, and then Bardsley became associated with Hendry, the total being taken to 311 before Hendry was dismissed. Dacre fielded splendidly, and so did Oliver (twelfth man), who fielded in place of Hiddleston, whose leg was still troubling him. The New Zealanders made a much better showing in their second innings, and have now 75 runs to get to save an innings defeat.

A recent cable message from London stated that the War Office had handed over a contract for £50,000 for canned meat to a foreign firm, with the explanation that British tenders were outside the margin allowed to the department. This action has aroused dissatisfaction in England and Australia, and the New Zealand packers also resent the action of the British War Office in placing the contract with Argentine packers. A local firm points out that, quite apart from the fact that the sale of the beef is lost to a British dominion, the value of the tin plate and freights are lost to Great Britain herself, and probably if the loss of the two latter items alone were considered, the New Zealand price would work out as cheap, if not cheaper.

Chatham artefacts at museum

The display at the Otago University Museum is becoming increasingly valuable and interesting both by the addition of rare curios from many parts of the world and by rearrangement and improved methods of display. Near the Moriori cases on the ground floor of the Hocken Wing there have recently been placed three karaka tree trunks with curious carvings from the Chatham Islands. In the bark of these can be clearly distinguished the figure of a squatting man with the ribs strongly marked. There may be seen a number of patus or stone weapons usually shaped like a bird. Handles of mata or blubber knives are the only two really old handles of the kind in existence.

Organising against drink

There was a fair attendance at the first meeting of the year of the North-East Valley branch of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, held in the institute on Thursday. Mrs Peart (president) occupied the chair, and after devotional reading and prayer made an appeal to all to work diligently in the coming year. Former vice-presidents were re-elected with the addition of Mrs Driver and the substitution of Mrs Miller in the place of Mrs Evans. — ODT, 3.3.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden