Otago wins Easter tourney

Competition shield for the annual inter-university tournament, designed by Mr T.H. Jenkin ARCA, of Dunedin School of Art in a 14th-century style in solid oak studded with wreaths of silver and the coats of arms in enamel of the (then) colleges of the University of New Zealand. — Otago Witness, 22.4.1924 At the University tournament at Wellington on Monday, Otago won the athletic shield with 17 points, Victoria being second with 14.

Canterbury gained 7 points and Auckland 4. The weather was ideal, and the track very fast. Two records were broken and three equalled. Tracy equalled the 220 yards' and 440 yards records. Scott broke the high jump by inch, and Priestly shattered the mile record and missed breaking the three-mile record by nine seconds. For long the issue lay between Victoria and Otago, but the latter picking up points here and there got home three points ahead. The pace of the mile championship was too much for the Canterbury representatives, Ault and Morrison, who retired during the race, as both had events to compete in in the afternoon. Jordan (Otago), made the pace, followed by Priestly, Griffen, and Vallance. The first lap was about 62sec, and the 880 yards 2min 11sec. In a fast finish Priestly won by five yards from Griffen, with Vallance four yards away third.

Talking about the weather

The first anniversary of the Flood (not Noah’s exceptional downpour, of which the exact date is uncertain) was pleasantly marked by a most welcome fall of rain which, so far, has not run to ridiculous extremes. And yet one insensate ingrate remarked to me, "Beastly day, isn't it?" — by ‘Wayfarer’

Labour to back Labour

The annual Conference of the New Zealand Labour Party was resumed yesterday morning, several formal matters relating to the constitution being first dealt with. The following remits were carried: That the constitution of the party be so amended so as to enable federations' unions to pay affiliation fees direct to the national office (Auckland West) and that membership tickets shall have printed on them a pledge affirming that the person joining the party accepts the objective, principles, platform and decisions of the New Zealand Labour Party (Otago).

Seaside village improved

The annual meeting of the Warrington Amenities Society was held in Mr Couper's dining-room on Saturday evening. The annual report showed considerable activity: Approach to beach has been completed, and the drainage from the roadway provided; owing to the generosity of Mr C.R. Howden, permission has been given to cut a walk through his plantation from north to south, with a branch crossing to the beach; four seats have been placed in convenient positions; swings and seesaw

have been thoroughly repaired; a small landing stage has been erected at the Point; lupins have been cleared, and all rubbish collected and burned. After considerable correspondence an arrangement has been come to with the Waikouaiti County Council to provide sufficient gravel to cover 13 chains on Bank road.

The society and property owners immediately concerned have undertaken to meet the expense of carting and spreading the gravel.

Catholic devotions observed

The ceremonies of Holy Week commenced at St Joseph's Cathedral on Wednesday evening with the Solemn Office of Tenebrae. The Bishop pontificated at the High Mass of Deposition on Holy Thursday, and at the blessing of the Holy Oils; the deeply impressive ceremonial being followed by procession of the Blessed Sacrament to the Altar of Repose, and many of the congregation attended throughout the day in adoration. The Bishop pontificated at Mass of the Presanctified on Good Friday. There was a very large congregation, as also at the Stations of the Cross in the afternoon, conducted by Father Foley with the Bishop in attendance. The Rev Dr O’Neill presided at the ceremonies of Holy Saturday, including the blessing of the baptismal font. The early Masses on Easter Sunday were attended by large congregations. There was Pontifical High Mass at 11 o'clock. After Rosary and Vespers in the evening the Bishop officiated at Pontifical Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. — ODT, 23.4.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden