Rain puts dampener on Southern United

Rose Morton. FILE PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Extreme weather has put a dampener on Southern United with the cancellation of their first home game today.

Southern United were set to play Central at Logan Park Turf at noon, but the second round game of the national league has been cancelled for player safety after the severe rain in Dunedin.

The youth national league game, to be played tomorrow between the two teams, has also been cancelled.

"The decision was made jointly by New Zealand Football, Southern Football and Central Football, prioritising player safety," New Zealand Football said in a statement.

"New Zealand Football will work to reschedule both games for a later date."

Central suffered a 5-0 loss last week against the West Coast Rangers, while Southern United had a 0-0 draw against Eastern Suburbs in Auckland.

Southern United captain Rose Morton was proud of her team’s gutsy effort, after having only mere weeks together compared to their Auckland counterparts, who play together all season.

"We were really happy with our performance.

"Obviously we definitely wanted to win, but we understand that finishing, and scoring goals, is something that we need to be focusing on because that’s often where we sort of lack.

"They were a really good side, and we’re pretty happy after minimal trainings . . . that we could draw against a really good Auckland side."

Defensively, Southern United were unbreakable, as they always have been with Hannah Mackay-Wright and Toni Power out the front of goalkeeper Lauren Paterson.

New addition Alisa Tuatagaloa also impressed in their backline.

"It’s good to have that experienced backline and I think that shows as to why we’re such a hard team to break down."

Tuatagaloa is one of several new faces in Southern United this team, who had blended well with the experienced returning heads and those who were part of a strong 2023 season.

Morton felt they had a good balance — "we’re all loving it" — under the helm of Kris Ridley.

She saw the belief in her players shift after they went on a fairy tale run to make the national league final last season.

"Having that sort of confidence from last year helps us a lot and kind of gives us the belief that it’s possible," Morton said.

"We got to the final last year. Why can’t we do it again?

"I think that gives us a little bit extra to bring into the competition, which is really exciting."