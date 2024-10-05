Pride of the South

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Otago gymnasts will be hoping to tuck, twist and turn their way to a place on the national podiums starting tomorrow.

A large group of Otago and Dunedin Gymnastics Academy athletes, ranging in age from 9 to 24, will represent the blue and gold at the New Zealand gymnastics championships in Palmerston North, starting tomorrow and ending next Sunday.

About 20 men and women from Dunedin, Balclutha and Wānaka will compete in artistic gymnastics, alongside five coaches from Dunedin and Wānaka and one Dunedin judge.

Athletes from Dunedin, Te Anau and Wānaka will also compete in trampoline, alongside two coaches, a judge and a manager, while a core aerobics group from Dunedin and Balclutha will also be on stage.

Three Otago aerobics judges, and one coach, will also be in Palmerston North.