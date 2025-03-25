Old identities reunite

1848-1853 arrivals pose at Early Settlers' Hall, Dunedin on Otago Anniversary Day. Back row: Messrs W.R. Jeffreys, John Ayson, J.A.D. Adams, David Strain, James Ayson, W.R. Berry. Front row: Mrs Jas. Ayson, Mr Wm. Aitken. Mrs Finlay, Mrs Robt. Law, Mr Thos. Thomson, Mrs M.J. Johnston (last surviving daughter of Captain Cargill), Mr Wm. Black, Mrs Marion Allen, Mr J.H. Seaton, Mrs F. McGoun. — Otago Witness, 7.4.1925

The gatherings held this year to celebrate the seventy-seventh anniversary of the province have been of a particularly hearty and happy character, so much so that, in the opinion of not a few the celebrations have been the most successful that the Otago Early Settlers’ Association has yet organised.

Yesterday afternoon there was another very large gathering of old identities in the Early Settlers’ Hall, where a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon was spent.

The proceedings were quite informal, but several of the pioneers indulged in entertaining reminiscences, and a number of musical items were given. Messrs T. Ayson, Walter Blackie and J. Taylor all recalled various experiences of the early days, and songs were rendered by Messrs Williamson (Waitati), Aitken (Scotts Gap) and John Thomson (North-East Valley).

From among the younger members present Misses Carroll and Peterson contributed much appreciated piano selections. As far as any chairman was needed Mr F.W. Knight acted in that capacity and announced the various items.

Afternoon tea and refreshments were liberally provided by the ladies of the association and handed round to all.

Among those present were Mrs Wolsey, of Port Chalmers, one of the two surviving passengers by the Magnet when it brought settlers to Waikouaiti in the year 1840, and Mrs Griffiths (nee Mosley), of Balclutha, one of the five surviving passengers of the John Wickliffe.

School wears many caps

Though the Otago School of Home Science has now been carrying on its beneficient work here for many years, it must still be admitted that its aims and activities are not yet as widely known as they should be.

Professor Strong, the dean of the Home Science faculty, often comes in contact with visitors from the north in the teaching or other professions who are completely astonished to learn of the work the school is doing. The home science department provides scientific and practical education for young women leading to (1) the degree of Bachelor of Home Science (a four years’ course) in preparation for teaching the sciences, applied science and household arts in secondary schools or for dietitians; (2) the diploma in home science (a three years’ course), preparing for teaching applied science and household arts in elementary schools and technical schools or for institutional management; (3) group courses for those interested in home-making and social service. The home science department co-operates with the hospital in training nurses for (4) the diploma in nursing, combining a two years’ course in the University with three years in the hospital leading to the qualifications of a registered nurse. — ODT, 25.3.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden