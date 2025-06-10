War explained

A French doctor tends wounded Algerians at a dressing station at Tanouat during the war in Morocco. — Otago Witness, 4.8.1925

Paris, June 9: A bulletin from Fez reports that contingents of rebel tribesmen were proceeding in the direction of the Tanouat heights, where they were outflanked by the French cavalry and friendly tribesmen and forced to retreat with heavy losses.

The French artillery stopped a fresh enemy attack. The Paris correspondent of The Times states regarding the Franco-Spanish Government conversations which are now proceeding that the French hope that an agreement may be reached for a joint blockade of the Moroccan coast. Th correspondent emphasises that, by this means, Abd-el Krim's sources of supply will be effectively cut off, and his military position seriously injured, though there is reason to believe that he is already in possession of a large stock of rifles and ammunition.

The situation of the Riff, along the southern shore of the Straits of Gibraltar, with a frontage to the busiest seaway of the world, makes it too important to leave in disputed ownership. If Spain were driven out, France might well be moved to take her place, either by conquest or negotiation. That would never be accepted without protest by Italy, who jealously watches the balance of power in the Mediterranean, while as regards ourselves it would have the effect of reducing Gibraltar from a fortress guarding our communications with the East to a picturesque relic as ineffective as the Tower of London.

Trams will cope

To the editor: Sir, I have read your article in Monday’s issue of the Otago Daily Times and let me assure you that my committee and the management are devoting their attention towards our requirements during the six months’ period. It is not always advisable in business negotiations for a public body, especially where it is concerned in competition for rolling stock suitable only for a limited period, to broadcast or divulge its intentions.

In company with the manager I interviewed the chairman and manager of the Christchurch tramways to see if we could secure the hire of any Christchurch cars and trailers. May I add, further, that the manager and myself have conferred on several occasions as to securing temporary rolling stock and buses and, for some time past, inquiries have been made through various sources throughout the dominion. Your statement that all our available rolling stock was in operation during Show Week is contrary to fact. Our present rolling stock, for the city system only, consists of 58 cars, three trailers, and two buses.

During Show Week only 48 cars, with the trailers and buses, were in use. At the present time we are building, to be completed in time for the Exhibition, three more trailers, four more buses, and another box car will be available, giving a total of 72 cars, trailers and buses, against 53 used during Show Week, and capable of carrying 1250 additional persons.

— I am, etc, James S. Douglas, Chairman Tramways Committee

NZ women’s place

At the International Conference of the Council of Women, held in Washington recently, 42 countries were represented. Mrs Fraer, president of the Christchurch branch of the Women’s National Council, sat on the committees of the conference dealing with education, suffrage and an equal moral standard for men and women. "They would persist in thinking New Zealand a little Garden of Eden," said Mrs Fraer, "and they would not believe us when we told them that we had no women justices of the peace, no women magistrates, no women jurors, no woman member of Parliament, no women police. ‘It is simply not possible,’ they said. ‘We have always heard that New Zealand is so progressive’." Mrs Fraer came to the conclusion that, apart from those matters, New Zealand had no reason to be ashamed of itself in regard to progress and social conditions.

— ODT, 10.6.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)