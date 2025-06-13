Roof takes wing

A house in Whanganui, on which the grandstand roof from the nearby recreation grounds landed during a gale. — Otago Witness, 23.6.1925

Wanganui, June 12: A rather sensational happening occurred in Hatrick street this afternoon.A southerly gale of wind of great violence developed in the afternoon and blew down many fences and trees, several large macrocarpas being uprooted. However, a feature of the gale was the lifting bodily of the roof of the grandstand on the recreation grounds, carrying it along about 30 feet and depositing it en masse on the roof of the residence

of Mr W.L. Young. Those in the vicinity at the time state that there was no noise other than that caused by nails when being drawn from their sockets by the violence of the wind. In its transit the flying structure knocked over the drawing room brick chimney. Mrs Young and her maid, who were in the house at the time, received a great fright as the heavily-weighted roof came down on the roof of the dwelling. It was a different matter to remove

the structure with such a gale blowing, and a large staff of workmen were engaged, and by use of heavy ropes they secured it safely. In addition to the damage to the chimney and the top of the dwelling a good deal of damage was done to the corrugated iron roof which was penetrated by some of the heavy beams and projections of timber. It was very fortunate that the flying roof was carried in the direction it was. Had it been swept into Guyton

street among traffic somebody might have been killed.

NZ a beacon of defence spending

London: In written reply to a question by Major Hore-Belisha, who asked how much money has been contributed in respect of the current year towards naval defence; what proportion this bears to their total import and export trade and per capita of their population, and how these figures compare with Great Britain’s contributions, Mr Ormsby-Gore states that the amounts provided in the Estimates for the year 1924-25 are: United Kingdom

£55,800,000; expenditure per head £1 4s 10d; amount spent on naval defence for every £1000 of total import and export trade, £25 3s 9d. Canada 1,400,000 dollars; per head 0.13 dollars; for every 1000 dollars of import and export trade, 0.74 dollars. Commonwealth of Australia £2,318,164; per head 8s; for every £1000 of import and export trade, £8 14s; in addition £3,000,000 for naval construction and £1,500,000 for defence generally. New Zealand

£523,079; per head 8s; for every £1000 of total import and export trade, £5 5s 8d. Union of South Africa £142,035; per head, 1s 9d; for every £1000 of total imports and export trade, £1 0s 1d.

A city thrice holy

Where in the world is there a city with anything like Jerusalem’s record for the observance of the Sabbath Day? Although Christians claim Jerusalem as their ‘‘Holy City,’’ it is just as sacred to the Jews, who flock to its synagogues and ‘‘Wailing Wall.’’ It means just as much to the Moslems, who worship in the Mosque of Omar and venerate the Temple Area. As there are three distinct faiths in Jerusalem there are also three Sundays in the

week. There is the Christian Sunday, when all Christian shops are shut and all other shops are open. Saturday is the Jewish Sabbath, when all Jewish places of business close their doors. Friday is the Moslem day of prayer, when the faithful go to service in the mosque. While this system is convenient for the forgetful housewife, it causes many complications. In Jerusalem a man’s religion is of more consequence than his nationality. — ODT, 13.6.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden