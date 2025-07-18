Potentate visits city

Bhawani Singh, head of state of the Indian principality of Jhalawar, on a visit to Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 21.7.1925

His Highness, the Maharaj Sir Bhawani Singh, Bahadur of Jhalawar, the first of India’s princes to visit New Zealand, arrived in Dunedin from Christchurch by the express last night.His Highness is accompanied by Lieutenant-colonel R.A E. Benn, the Administrator of Jhalawar, Dr Bhoratia, Mr Khan (ADC), and two Indian valets. Mrs Benn is also included in the party.

The Maharaj is the guest of the New Zealand Government, and Mr A. Wilson, tourist agent, Auckland, is in charge of the tour. The Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley) and Mr D.B. Theomin welcomed his Highness on his arrival at the railway station. His Highness expects to leave on Monday for Queenstown, and will return to Dunedin on Wednesday, and will leave on Thursday.

During his brief stay in Dunedin it is anticipated that he will be able to visit to several of the leading industrial factories, and also to make a motor trip on the Taieri. When approached last night, Lt-col Benn informed a representative of the Otago Daily Times that his Highness would not talk on political subjects. He was making his present tour expressly for health reasons, and while in New Zealand intended to visit the various beauty spots in the dominion.

He said that Sir Bhawani was a great traveller, and had visited most of the countries in Europe. He took a keen interest in scientific matters, and it was during a period when he was carrying out research work at Oxford that his health had given way and he had been forced to travel to recuperate.

Sir Bhawani is a noted educationalist, having founded district schools in his State, and is a great lover of books. His is said to be one of the finest libraries in India, the collection comprising between thirty and forty thousand books.

He is keenly interested also in various branches of science. He was a member of a large number of scientific bodies in London and Paris.

After he left New Zealand he would return to England via Panama, and would proceed thence through Italy to India.

Work-life balance

A neighbour of mine says that he put on a casual labourer to do some digging —15 shillings a day of eight hours. The man arrived twenty minutes late, but had "started on time" — came from South Dunedin.

At ten he held a stop-work meeting across the street fence with a friend who chanced to be loafing around; at eleven he appeared at the kitchen door for morning tea and smoke-ho; from twelve to one was his lunch hour; at three, smoke-ho again and afternoon tea. — by ‘Civis’

Oil company mobilises

An extensive scheme of distribution in Australia and New Zealand has been adopted by the Vacuum Oil Co, and will involve an outlay of £2,000,000.

The idea behind the scheme is to distribute motor spirit, oils and kerosene even to outback parts expeditiously and at a minimum of cost. This is calculated to facilitate materially the development of rural areas and to increase the means of transport.

Bulk-handling depots will be set up at Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland and Dunedin. In all towns of over 5000 people, what are termed tank stations will be erected at a cost of £20,000 each.

The oils and motor spirit will be transported from the central depots to the inland tank stations by means of tank trucks on railways. In this way supplies will be constantly passing to the tank stations, the capacity of which will vary according to the requirements of the districts. A fleet of tank cars and wagons will also be maintained by the company to expedite despatch to country districts.

The manager of the company (Mr Cornforth) states that the fleet of oil steamers will carry cargoes to the principal ports where the company has established depots. Although the complete scheme will not be working until October, certain portions of it may be utilised as they become available. The elimination of tins and cases in the distribution of petrol and oils is an important factor of the scheme. — ODT, 18.7.1925