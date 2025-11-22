Queen Mother dies

Queen Alexandra, wife of King Edward VII, born Alexandra Caroline Marie Charlotte Louise Julia of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glucksburg, who died in 1925 aged 80. The Central Otago town of Alexandra is named after her. — Otago Witness, 1.12.1925

London, November 20: The first intimation of Queen Alexandra’s illness was the issue of a bulletin at Sandringham at 3.30 which was flashed by the news agencies an hour later. It read: "Her Majesty Queen Alexandra, who for some time has been failing in health, suffered a severe heart attack this morning. Her Majesty’s condition is critical. — (Signed) Williams and Horder."

A bulletin issued at Sandringham at 11.30 said: "There is no change in Queen Alexandra’s condition. The symptoms are of the gravest, and there is only the most slender hope of any considerable rally." A bulletin issued at 5.20 stated: "Queen Alexandra is sinking rapidly."

A bulletin at 5.40 said: "Queen Alexandra passed away peacefully at 5.20, the King, Queen, and members of the Royal Family being present." — Reuter

Princes arrive too late

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York reached the dimly lighted railway station 16 minutes behind schedule time. This was perhaps the most poignant tragedy in a tragic day, as four minutes before their arrival Queen Alexandra died. The news was telephoned to the stationmaster, who informed her grandsons on their arrival. The Princes bowed their heads and then entered the waiting car in complete silence and drove slowly away.

New Zealand’s condolences

The Governor-General has sent the following message to the King on behalf of the Government and people of New Zealand: "I respectfully express to your Majesty the most profound grief which is felt by all in the death of her Majesty, the Queen Mother, and the deep and loyal sympathy which is tendered to your Majesty and her Majesty the Queen. New Zealand joins with the whole Empire in mourning for one so greatly beloved, and in expressing heartfelt loyalty and devotion to your Majesties. — Fergusson, Governor-General."

King George V’s mother

Queen Alexandra, or the Queen Mother as she has been known since the death of King Edward VII, was the eldest daughter of the late King Christian IX of Denmark, but she had for so long a period been associated with the British people that her own nationality had become entirely merged in that of the country which took her gladly to its heart more than 60 years ago. She was born on December 1, 1844, and was in her eightieth year. Although the Queen Mother retired from the stage of national affairs on the death of her revered husband in 1910, she retained a warm place in the affections of the British people to the end of her long life.

Exhibiting respect

The news of the death of Queen Alexandra reached the Exhibition during the morning, and the flags on all buildings and pavilions were flown at half-mast. A special meeting of the directors was held immediately, and it was decided that the band of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders would not play either in the afternoon or the evening. The chief attraction on the programme was the promenade concert in the Festival Hall, and as the band could not take part, and for other reasons, the concert was postponed.

Qualities and virtues

British subjects the world over — and not only British subjects, but all people who appreciate a character and personality of distinctive beauty — will deeply regret to hear of the death of Queen Alexandra. The widowed consort of King Edward and mother of King George held a unique place in the hearts of the people among whom she made her home as far back as 1863. The ready tact, the quick affectionateness, the cordial sympathy, the warm-hearted interest in humanity, the candid love for the nation that loved her, the filial and wifely and motherly tenderness, the devotion to whatsoever things are lovely and of good report — these qualities and virtues were just as abiding as the grace of personal form. They were her inalienable possession, as Princess, as Queen Consort, as Queen Mother. — editorial — ODT, 23.11.1925

