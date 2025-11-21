Sailors visit namesake city

Crew of HMS Dunedin leave their ship to parade through the city. — Otago Witness, 1.12.1925

Ex-ODT staff started paper

A spectacular display was made by a body of sailors from HMS Dunedin yesterday morning, when they engaged in a route march through the city. The procession, which was headed by the cruiser’s band, left the Rattray street wharf at 9.30am and marched up Stuart street, thence round the Hospital, along George and Princes streets to the Oval. The footpaths were lined with spectators, who greatly admired the bearing of the men. On arrival at the Oval the men "stood easy" while the band played a selection. The men then fell into formation and marched back to the ship. The parade numbered about 130 men, exclusive of the band.

On Saturday last the Grey River Argus completed the sixtieth year of its existence. It has probably had a more adventurous life than any of the other papers in New Zealand that have existed as long as it has. It itself makes the claim that no other office has trained more printers and journalists. It was by three compositors from the Otago Daily Times office that the Grey River Argus was started. The three were Messrs Kerr, Keogh and Arnott.

Its first editor, Mr W.H. Harrison, also went to it from the Otago Daily Times, which he served in the capacity of a reporter. Mr Harrison was succeeded in his editorial office by Mr Florence McCarthy, who subsequently, as a member of the firm of Holt and McCarthy, was responsible for the institution of a press agency for the circulation of New Zealand news to the papers that subscribed to the agency. The Grey River Argus now possesses the distinction of being the only Labour daily paper in the Dominion.

Aramoana mole to be strengthened

Active preparations are already in hand by the Harbour Board for the work of reconstructing the mole at the Heads. The gear at the Sunshine Quarry is being removed and the rails and sleepers lifted and taken to the North Heads quarry, which is about to be reopened. It is stone from this quarry that will supply the material for building up the flattened mole.

Crackdown in Naseby

The Naseby Borough Council is having the streets improved by the removal of weeds and cattle. Warnings to cattle owners to prevent wandering stock on the streets have gone unheeded, and this week has seen some quick round-ups and mobs driven to the pound. The Mayor and council are intent upon exercising their authority. With some three or four thousand acres of commonage around the town, there is certainly no justification for cattle feeding in the borough streets.

Annexing Palmerston

In connection with the matter of an amalgamation of the Waihemo and Waikouaiti Counties, the monthly meeting of the Waikouaiti County Council decided to intimate to the Waihemo County that, as provided by section 5 of "The Counties Amendment Act, 1925," the Waikouaiti Council recommended the union of the two counties.

The Waikouaiti Council is anxious that the two counties should be merged into one body, but so far little support has been received from Waihemo. Under the Counties Amendment Act of 1925, if one of two counties desires amalgamation that county can petition Parliament to bring about the union, and that without having taken a poll of ratepayers. This is the course which the Waikouaiti Council proposes to adopt. — ODT, 21.11.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden