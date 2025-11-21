Otago pair boost NZ medal haul at UWW debut

Otago duo Isaac McLaughlin and Shyla Mulholland, and New Zealand team-mate Eddie Samau, celebrate their MMA success at an event in Greece this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Two Otago competitors have made a big impact for New Zealand in the country’s debut on the United World Wrestling Federation circuit.

Isaac McLaughlin, 17, from Hammerhead Dunedin, and Shyla Mulholland, 17, from Hammerhead Central in Cromwell, picked up bronze medals for New Zealand at the UWW Youth Pankration and amateur MMA world championships in Greece recently.

The UWW has recently been given the Olympic seal of approval, and New Zealand made its debut in Greece.

McLaughlin competed in the under-17 welterweight division and Mulholland battled for the under-17 crown in the flyweight division.

McLaughlin’s opponent in the semifinal went on to win the competition.

Their team-mates, Eddie Samau and Lily Houben, both won golds in the under-15 welterweight and under-20 heavyweight divisions respectively.

Tyson Kaivelata also brought home a bronze in the under-17 heavyweight division.

NZ Mixed Martial Arts Federation vice-president Matt Toa, who is McLaughlin’s coach, said both Otago fighters had a bright future.

McLaughlin has left school to pursue his dream to fight professionally and has been training twice a day most days for months in preparation.

"That boy’s got a lot of potential in the future," Toa said.

Toa added that Mulholland was a more experienced fighter with titles in jujitsu.

"But this was a good experience for her to step into the MMA circle where she could utilise her striking as well."

Toa said MMW was on the rise in New Zealand, and Hammerhead Dunedin’s Bucket List event at the Edgar Centre at the weekend was well attended.

"I think, in New Zealand, it’s definitely always been building up and I think it’s definitely on the rise still.

"We’re getting more participation around the country from smaller gyms now, so we’ve just got to keep them going."