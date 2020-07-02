RSA spells out stance

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Milling planned near Okarito
The Great Western Timber Company (Ltd), now being formed with a capital of £125,000, will have milling rights to a large area of forest in the vicinity of the port of Okarito in South Westland and to more forest near the Wanganui River (south of Hokitika). Mr Gideon Anderson, Crown Lands ranger, now forestry inspector, estimates that in the 6000 acres adjacent to Okarito there is 80% rimu, 17% white pine, the balance being silver pine, totara and matai. He further estimates that this area will average 30,000 feet to the acre.
Marooned sailor rescued
Our Invercargill correspondent wires that a report from Stewart Island states that Messrs Cecil Hazlett and Jules Tapper, on returning from a cruise in the upper waters of Paterson’s Inlet, picked up a castaway on the rocks known as Faith, Hope, and Charity. The marooned sailor was Hans Nilsen, who has the contract for bringing the mails and stores to Alva and Kaipipi. His launch, the Viking, developed engine trouble and was thrown during the dirty weather of last week on to therocks mentioned. Nilsen was in a very exhausted state when rescued, for during the days and nights he was on the rocks, he had neither food nor water. The mails and stores were lost.
Back-blocks teachers needed
Mr J. L. Dunn (Secretary to the Hawke’s Bay Education Board) says there is still a very great shortage of teachers in the district. The board is experiencing considerable difficulty in securing the services of a sufficient number of efficient teachers. For eight vacancies required to be filled yesterday morning only two teachers were available. Teachers for back-blocks schools are most difficult to obtain. Unless greater inducements are held out in the way of higher salaries sufficient to induce a greater number of suitable entrants into the profession, the question of staffing a large number of schools in the districtpromises to become very acute.
— ODT, 1.7.1920.