RSA spells out stance

Presentation to Mr and Mrs John Ross by the employees of Ross and Glendinning's Roslyn Mills. Mr W. Miller makes the presentation. — Otago Witness, 13.7.1920.

Mr George M. Smith, secretary of thelocal Returned Soldiers’ Association, told a representative of this paper yesterday that the recent National Conference of the association was unanimous in the opinion that the ever-increasing influx of Orientals must be stopped immediately. It was there recommended that all the local associations hold public meetings at which resolutions should be passed urging the Government immediately to stop this immigration. ‘‘The association,” Mr Smith continued, “fully recognises that those Orientals already in the country must be allowed to earn their living in any direction they desire, provided that the laws of the country are complied with. It also recognises that, if the country is to continue to advance and prosper, a heavier population is necessary, but it fails to see why the population should not be wholly British. ‘‘There are thousands of English ex- soldiers awaiting an opportunity to immigrate to the colonies, and when our own men are properly repatriated the soldiers of this country look forward to seeing the ex-Imperial men settling here.”

Milling planned near Okarito

The Great Western Timber Company (Ltd), now being formed with a capital of £125,000, will have milling rights to a large area of forest in the vicinity of the port of Okarito in South Westland and to more forest near the Wanganui River (south of Hokitika). Mr Gideon Anderson, Crown Lands ranger, now forestry inspector, estimates that in the 6000 acres adjacent to Okarito there is 80% rimu, 17% white pine, the balance being silver pine, totara and matai. He further estimates that this area will average 30,000 feet to the acre.

Marooned sailor rescued

Our Invercargill correspondent wires that a report from Stewart Island states that Messrs Cecil Hazlett and Jules Tapper, on returning from a cruise in the upper waters of Paterson’s Inlet, picked up a castaway on the rocks known as Faith, Hope, and Charity. The marooned sailor was Hans Nilsen, who has the contract for bringing the mails and stores to Alva and Kaipipi. His launch, the Viking, developed engine trouble and was thrown during the dirty weather of last week on to therocks mentioned. Nilsen was in a very exhausted state when rescued, for during the days and nights he was on the rocks, he had neither food nor water. The mails and stores were lost.

Back-blocks teachers needed

Mr J. L. Dunn (Secretary to the Hawke’s Bay Education Board) says there is still a very great shortage of teachers in the district. The board is experiencing considerable difficulty in securing the services of a sufficient number of efficient teachers. For eight vacancies required to be filled yesterday morning only two teachers were available. Teachers for back-blocks schools are most difficult to obtain. Unless greater inducements are held out in the way of higher salaries sufficient to induce a greater number of suitable entrants into the profession, the question of staffing a large number of schools in the districtpromises to become very acute.

