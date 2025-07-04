Edward too busy to marry

Edward, Prince of Wales inspects a troop of Pathfinders — a separate parallel movement to the Rhodesian Boy Scouts established for black Africans. — Otago Witness, 22.9.1925

Matters relating to the question of the marriage of the Prince of Wales are discussed by Mr G. Ward Price, who is accompanying the Prince on his tour in South Africa in the capacity of official correspondent. "The eagerness for the future King’s wedded welfare," says Mr Ward Price, "has aroused among some sections of the British public a certain impatience. Speculation and gossip follow naturally. Many explanations, most of them grotesquely ill-informed, have been put about for the fact that the Prince of Wales in the early thirties still remains a bachelor. Yet the simplest of them all is nearest to the truth. It is that the Prince has never yet had occasion to think about marrying. In a matter so important for himself and the nation he quite rightly does not intend to be hurried. Like many other busy and efficient men, the Prince believes in concentrating on one thing at a time, and his attitude toward marriage is that it can quite well wait until his Empire tours are over.

"If there were a Princess of Wales the dominions would naturally be most anxious that she should accompany the Prince on his visits. Were the Prince of Wales a married man he could not hope to see the Empire so thoroughly as he now sees it in his travels, and he does not intend to allow marriage to stand in the way of that. These long journeys are by no means undertaken on the spur of the moment. They have been planned a whole year, and sometimes more, ahead. Four months to Canada, seven months to Australia, seven months to India and Japan, seven months to South Africa and the Argentine — those are arrangements that have been filling up great spaces in the Prince’s agenda book over since the war.

"In the case of any other young man whose immediate future was so encumbered with foreign travel it would seem not only natural, but praiseworthy, that he should postpone thoughts of matrimony until his time were more his own.

"It can be stated with confidence that the King and Queen agree with their son’s attitude toward this question of his marriage. The days have gone past when the marriage of the Heir to the Throne was a matter to be settled in his youth by the monarch and his political advisers with small regard to the personal preferences of the young man whose domestic future was thus taken out of his own hands."

Cycling on one’s mettle

To the editor: Sir, concerning the danger of loose metal on roads and streets in Dunedin and vicinity, anyone who has ridden a motor cycle or push bike over these treacherous surfaces has no doubt experienced an unpleasant thrill on running into such an antiquated method of repairing road surfaces. The machine becomes absolutely unmanageable, and the rider is lucky to escape a nasty spill, with always the danger of a following tramcar or other vehicle running over him. I think there ought to be a by-law administered by cyclists and motorists. The City Council and other responsible authorities for the state of the roads could then be charged under this by-law for "negligent control of the surface of the highways" and heavily fined, the fine to come out of councillors’ pockets, and not from the public fund. I guarantee then there would be a little more care taken by the "experts" to see that maintenance metal was applied to the roads in a commonsense manner. — I am, etc, C.J.B. Ward — ODT, 4.7.1925