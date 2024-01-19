Solid opening by visitors

The Plunket Shield match between Otago and Wellington was commenced at Carisbrook yesterday in beautiful weather and on a perfect wicket. Collins was fortunate in winning the toss, and had no hesitation in sending Otago into the field. The Wellington batsmen, who were at the wickets all day, have scored 417 runs for the loss of only five wickets. It looks, therefore, as though Otago will go down to the northerners as well as Canterbury and Auckland, and that the Wellington men will win the shield outright.

Bride abduction case dismissed

With respect to the charge of abduction brought against George Edwards, Detective Beer said the information was laid by the father of the girl. The police did not propose to take any action. The matter had been forwarded to Kaitangata, where the girl’s father lived, but he had not been located. — Mr B.S. Irwin (for the accused) said the girl’s father could be located all right, and knew the parties were married. — The Magistrate said that as no evidence was offered on the charge, accused would be discharged.

DCC to enforce direction

Road and footpath alike should be under one and the same rule; two contradictory rules mean confusion — and worse. For when on the footpath "Keep to the right" puts you next the kerb, it puts you next a road traffic moving the same way as yourself, coming up behind unseen; inadvertently stepping from the kerb into the road you may be knocked down and run over. But when "Keep to the left" puts you next the kerb, you are meeting the road traffic: you see it and are safe. For these and other cogent reasons, dimly perceived, the Dunedin City Council has enacted a "Keep to the left" by-law and means to enforce it. "Enforce" is a big word. Shall we be haled before the worthy beak for the chaos of the footpath, where with smiles and frowns we muddle through, butting into each other or dodging? Wait and see. — by Civis

Fiordland lakes bulging

To state that it was possible to pass over in a row boat with 2 feet of water to spare the mooring pile on the jetty at Te Anau during the recent heavy rains perhaps gives a better idea of the height of the water in the lake than to say that it was 10ft above normal. At Manapouri a launch easily sailed over the jetty. The water there was 28ft higher than its lowest record mark.

Army moves in to Southland town

Some 400 or 500 territorials are now assembled at Wyndham for the annual training course of the First Battalion, Southland Regiment , and the lethargic atmosphere which usually reigns over the town has been dispelled temporarily. The men went into camp on Wednesday. The camp is situated at the racecourse, and the "lawn" is now studded with the bell-shaped edifices peculiar to the life of a soldier. The cry of "They’re off" replaced by the staccato commands of the controlling officers, and the ring of the "tote" bell has been superseded by the blare of the bugle. The YMCA has a large marquee erected for the benefit of the troops, who are taking a keen interest in the training and have entered into their work with youthful zest. Major J.A. Cushion, of Invercargill, was in command for the first few days, but Lieutenant-colonel Hargest DSO has now taken charge. — ODT, 19.1.1924

- Compiled by Peter Dowden