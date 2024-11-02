Flood damage topples train

A derailed train at Bridge No 37 over Seventeen Valley Stream, near Blenheim, which had been undermined due to flooding. — Otago Witness, 25.11.1924

Blenheim, November 2: The train which left Blenheim last evening for Ward narrowly escaped a terrible disaster. One of the piers of the bridge over Seventeen Creek (about four miles south of Blenheim) had been undermined by the swift current in the stream, and after the train crossed the bridge the structure buckled, the train being thrown off the line. The engine plunged down a bank nine feet high, and now lies at right angles to the track. A passenger carriage was derailed, and a second carriage partly derailed. There were only four passengers in the train, all being in the carriage which was only partly derailed, and all escaped unscathed, as did the crew of the train. It was fortunate that the train had actually negotiated the bridge and reached the solid permanent way before it was derailed, as it would have plunged into the creek 14ft below.

London, November 1: The All Blacks played their first international match against Ireland at Dublin to-day, and after a well-contested game emerged victorious by six points to nil.

Don’t cook your car

As soon as you notice steam sizzling out of the radiator cap, stop. The engine is overheated and needs attention. Give the motor time to cool, then proceed slowly and carefully until you get home. Then follow this procedure to find and remedy the trouble: Drain, flush, and refill the radiator. Tighten the fan belt. Inspect hose connections against leakage. Drain out old oil and refill with new. Have carbon cleaned out. Have carburetter adjusted for right mixture. See that valves are timed properly. See that muffler is not clogged. Be sure that the spark is advanced to the proper point.

Catchment to be closed

Some few months ago the Mosgiel Borough Council acquired about 500 acres of land from Messrs Leishman Bros, to ensure that the vegetation on the watershed from whence portion of the borough water supply is drawn would be preserved, and, in addition, it is essential that the creeks be free from pollution. A visit to the locality by some members of the Borough Council on Labour Day disclosed the fact that campers were damaging the bush, and badly abusing the privilege of having access to this property. Acting on the report from the councillors the council has decided to close the whole area, and in future no one will be allowed to camp or picnic there without having first made application to the council. Notice boards are to be put up, and the town clerk has been given instructions to take action against all trespassers.

New dental school will be great

Some months ago a gentle zephyr blew from Auckland which whispered in its usual modest fashion that as the population of Dunedin was so small there was not enough "clinical material" to justify a Dental School, and that the latter should be removed elsewhere. Anyone thinking so should have paid a visit to the Dental School on Saturday morning. Upstairs in 40 operating chairs there was a very busy scene where patients, who already had appointments, were being treated, but with every student’s appointment book already nearly filled for the next fortnight this was not an easy matter. The resources of the present building are being taxed, and it is fortunate that such satisfactory progress is being made with the new Dental School in King street by the contractor (W. H. Naylor).

— ODT, 3.11.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)