Summer break at the beach

Holidaymakers crowd the swimming pool at Taieri Mouth. — Otago Witness, 17.2.1925

Dam the lake, then what?

The popular seaside resort of Taieri Mouth again drew its fair share of holidaymakers this season. The many attractions of the locality were made full use of by the visitors, and all report having spent a pleasant holiday. A concert was arranged for Boxing night, when the local hall was packed, and many were unable to gain admission. The Milton Brass Band played selections in front of the hall prior to the concert. Mr Priest presided, and a delightful programme of vocal, elocutionary and musical items was rendered. A friendly cricket match was played at Brighton on Friday between teams from Taieri Mouth and Brighton, and after a good game, victory went to the Brighton team by 15 runs on the first innings. A fireworks display was a feature of New Year’s Eve. This was held on the sands, near the landing jetty. In addition several bonfires were lighted, and in the circle of the dying flames the onlookers sang songs and danced around the fires. Auld Lang Syne farewelled 1924, and cheers greeted the new year. On New Year’s Day sports were held on the sands. The various events were well patronised, and much enjoyment resulted. On New Year’s night a successful concert was held.

The problem of how to obtain the gold from the bed of the Kawarau when the gates of the dam at Kawarau Falls have been closed is one which has been exercising the minds of claimholders since acquiring their particular reaches of the river. It is generally recognised that even when the gates are closed a considerable quantity of water will still continue to flow in the bed of the stream, and that also over the greater portion of the riverbed from the Falls to Cromwell a deposit of drift, varying in depth, will be found overlying the bottom wash and the crevices which contain the gold. To obtain the whole of the gold from the bed of the river some means whereby each portion being worked can be made dry and all crevices laid bare must be provided, and the working plant, whatever form it may take, must be capable of being got to work within the shortest space of time possible and quickly removed to safety when occasion arises.

Holiday driving conditions

There has been a slip on the Kilmog near the bottom of the first steep pinch on the south side of the top. The slip is fenced off, but should be approached with caution. Palmerston to Ranfurly, via Dunback, is good all the way. Shag and Swinburn Rivers are new bridged. Oamaru-Central Otago, via Dansey’s Pass — in good order. Oamaru-Lindis — on Kurow branch from Pukeuri to Papakaio fair; beyond for some miles is a splendid road of fine, smooth, gravelled surface. Nearing Duntroon the road has been regraded, and it is rough for some miles; then it is fair, with patches of new gravel, to Kurow. Dunedin-Milton — fair to Henley; then rough to Milburn, with plenty of potholes; to Milton it is fair, with surface partly of gravel. Milton-Roxburgh — from Milton to Mount Stuart is fair, but the road through Manuka Gorge is rough. Through Waitahuna and Lawrence to Beaumont and Rae’s Junction the surface is good. The road is heavily gravelled and some stones too big between Island Block and Miller’s Flat. The way on to Roxburgh is very good, but there are patches of heavy gravel. Oamaru-Maheno — proceed along Wharfe Street. A mile or two south of Oamaru the road follows the coast right to Kakanui. The surface is better than the Main North road, gravelled or metalled all the way, and only about one mile longer. — ODT, 5.1.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden