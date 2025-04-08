First municipal bus

A 26-seater Leyland motor bus just completed for the Dunedin City Corporation Tramways. — Otago Witness, 21.4.1925

One of the new buses now being constructed by Markham’s Motors for the Dunedin City Corporation is nearing completion, and it is hoped to have it on the road by Saturday.

The bus has an attractive appearance both inside and out. It is painted the corporation’s standard colours, and the coat of arms of Dunedin City painted on the outside greatly enhances its appearance.

The woodwork inside is done in oak, ash and cedar, and the seats are upholstered with the best Spanish-finished leather. The bus is built to seat 25, but there are also straps for the use of those who have to stand. The fittings are made of brass. All available space is brought into use, and the vehicle should be able to carry a large number of passengers. The vehicle is controlled by one man, who, as well as being the driver, also acts as conductor.

Entrance can be made through only one door, which may be opened and shut at will by the driver by means of a lever. For purposes of safety a door has been constructed at the back, and this will considerably hasten the exit of passengers in an emergency. The body is mounted on a four-cylinder Leyland chassis which was imported through the agency of Messrs Cossens and Black.

The work of building the body has been creditably executed under the supervision of Mr F.G. Anderson. Two more buses are in the course of construction, and others which will bring the total up to six, are being secured by the City Corporation.

The Tramways Committee has recommended that the bus to be delivered on Saturday shall be put on the following service meantime as a trial: Monument to Exhibition, via Castle, Frederick and Forth streets, from 7.30am till 11.30am, running every 20 minutes; Anderson’s Bay terminus to Cemetery, 1.30pm till 5pm, running every 20 minutes and 10 minutes when warranted.

Search for movie talent

The search for moving picture types at the Plaza Theatre continues to attract large attendances and last night was no exception to the rule. The aspirants entered thoroughly into the spirit of the thing and displayed a little more confidence than they had hitherto shown, while the audience, although it found an ample fund of humour in the amateurish efforts at love-making, abducting and suiciding, was in no way unkind, and gave the aspirants every encouragement.

Indoor comforts

To the editor: Sir, I have not noticed as an argument in favour of the erection of a crematorium the potential danger to the health of those who attend funerals in our cemeteries in bad weather. Performing the last rites to the dead this morning in the midst of a howling south-west squall in an open cemetery, I could not help comparing the scene with the last cremation I attended. It was exactly at mid-winter, and London was ice-bound and wrapped in fog. But the crematorium chapel, panelled in oak and nicely furnished, was well lighted and comfortably warmed. Here one could listen to the service without the fear of being soaked to the skin and getting pneumonia. It would be interesting to know how many colds are caught under our present system of outdoor funerals. From every point of view, I, personally, am in favour of cremation.

— I am, etc, H.O. Fenton

— ODT, 8.4.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)