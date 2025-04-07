Wakatipu outlet gear arrives

Steel girders for the Kawarau Falls dam project are unloaded at Port Chalmers from the ship Port Wellington on April 6, 1925. — Otago Witness, 21.4.1925

Castle unappreciated

The second shipment of material for the Kawarau dam, consisting of five sluice gates, arrived at Port Chalmers yesterday. The gates will be sent to the site of the dam immediately. The first shipment composing the built-in parts for the dam arrived on the site about 10 days ago. The third and final shipment is expected to arrive at the end of the month. Mr E.J. Iles (engineer) has been on the site for about four weeks superintending operations, which are advancing rapidly. The Public Works Department has its supervising engineer on the scene of operations, and good progress is being made.

There was a large attendance at Messrs John Reid and Son’s auction rooms yesterday, when two properties and the lease of a tobacconist’s premises were put up for sale. The properties, which were offered first, were "The Camp," familiarly known as "Larnach’s Castle," and a farm at the North East Harbour, but bidders did not show much interest in the attempt to sell them under the hammer. Keen interest was displayed, however, when the auctioneer (Mr L.D. Ritchie) came to auction the goodwill and lease of the premises in the Stock Exchange buildings, which had been held by the late Mr Alexander Hugh McNeill, tobacconist.

Milton’s tower for ever fall’n

What a deplorable scene the Milton water tower wreckage presents. The foot-wide iron trestles, which reached to a height of 100 feet in four lengths 25ft each, are buckled and twisted into almost inconceivable shapes, and one portion projects over on to the roadside leading poet the section on which the tower was built. The inch connecting rods interlacing the structure are also twisted, and the tank itself smashed and bent into grotesque shapes, the welding rivets of the quarter-inch plates wrenched from their sockets and scattered to the four points of the compass over the adjoining paddocks. The eight-inch iron-plate dome was projected into the adjoining paddock by the pressure of water as the tank collapsed. The whole wreckage remains a mute testimony of the destroying forces of nature in opposition to the handiwork of mankind.

Code won’t be broken

At the request of the Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley), a deputation from the Otago Rugby Union met him at the Town Hall yesterday to discuss matters connected with the playing areas of the city. The Mayor had put forward a proposal that representatives of the Rugby Union and of the League Union should meet him in a round-the-table conference and endeavour to make some provision for grounds for the League players. The Rugby Union representatives, however, pointed out that their negotiations were with the City Council alone, and that they could not recognise the League Union in the matter. The proposed conference did not therefore take place.

Coal miner injured

A miner named Hancock, while working at No 2 mine at Kaitangata yesterday, was injured by a set of timber, which was being repaired, giving way. The fall broke his leg, and it is thought that one or two of his ribs are broken. He was taken to the Dunedin Hospital under the charge of Dr Reekie. At a late hour last night he was reported to be progressing satisfactorily. — ODT, 7.4.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden