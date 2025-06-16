Unmarked road hazard

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Neither sails nor funnels
As far as its exterior appearance goes, it seems likely that the more powerful motor ship will eventually grow into a featureless liner of, say, 20,000 tons, with neither sails nor masts nor funnels, able to do its 15 knots year in and year out. It will be no safer and no surer than the steamship has been, but it will cost less to run, and in a day of strenuous competition trade accrues to the shipowner who can cut down his running costs.
Plunket thanks Emily Siedeberg
A very pleasant function took place when Dr Siedeberg was presented with a gold-mounted fountain pen in recognition of her 12 years’ work as treasurer of the Society for the Protection of Women and Children. Lady Sim, in making the presentation, referred to the pioneer work that Dr Siedeberg had done for medical women. She had stuck to her guns against all opposition and had led the way for other women to follow. Lady Sim also referred to the great interest Dr Siedeberg had always taken on all social questions affecting the welfare of women. Dr Siedeberg suitably reacted, thanking the committee for its gift.
Law and publicity
In declining to order the suppression of the names of four young men charged at Auckland with theft from warehouses and with receiving stolen goods, Mr Poynton SM spoke somewhat plainly on a subject upon which plain-speaking is desirable. There has been evidence of a growing tendency to endeavour to secure for wrong-doers the protection of the courts by the suppression of their names. It is obvious that if the publication of names were abolished altogether a valuable deterrent, as well as a safeguard for the public, would disappear. There have been instances in which the discretionary powers of the Bench have been exercised for no satisfactory or convincing reason. There are cases in which the non-publication of the names of persons charged before a magistrate may be a fair and proper thing — for instance, as those in which the persons concerned are actually first offenders who have taken a first wrong step in circumstances offering perhaps some extenuation. The argument, also, for the suppression of offenders’ names on humanitarian grounds is a sound one. But it must not be carried too far.
— editorial
— ODT, 16.6.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)