When the fans own a victory

A win for us all? Lineout in the Otago-Sydney inter-varsity rugby match. — Otago Witness, 12.9.1922

We preen and plume ourselves on our successes at football, — we, the ten or fifteen thousand Dunedin people of both sexes who have just seen a Sydney University team twice defeated by university teams of our own.

"Our" successes, I say, using with little right the inclusive pronoun. What share in playing and winning a game have barracking spectators ? Obviously none. They need not even be "sports", any more than the roaring thousands of the Roman Coliseum needed to be gladiators. The mention of the Coliseum comes in pat (I prefer pat to apropos), since football is the nearest approach British civilisation makes to the conflicts of the amphitheatre. Had the Romans hit upon football, the "morituri te salutant" horror would the sooner have come to an end. Football today supplies all the violence public taste should desire. — by ‘Civis’

Flour mill’s railway

The Manor place railway crossing has frequently been a subject of discussion at the meetings of the city council as it affects the tramway service. Or Larnach, who has more than once ventilated the matter, has given notice to move at the meeting on Wednesday night that the Crown Milling Co be given six months’ notice of the intention of the council to determine the concession by which the company has the use of the private railway siding across Princes street south.

New Parliament’s public gallery

A Wellington paper stated that persons wishing to reach the public gallery of the House of Representatives had to "creep in through a rathole up a blind alley at the rear of the buildings." Mr Edie (Bruce) read the paragraph to the House today, and suggested that the general public ought to be admitted at the front door. Mr MCallum (Wairau): They have all got votes." Mr Edie agreed that they all had votes. The Prime Minister said he hoped it was not being suggested that, because

the people who patronised the gallery had votes, the time was opportune for giving them better accommodation. Mr Edie: "Oh, no." Mr Massey: "I just wanted to give the honorable member the chance of denying it. He did not want to discriminate between any of the classes." Mr Edie: "They have to get in at the back." Mr Massey: "I was not aware of that." Mr Jennings: "They get there every time, and all the time." Mr Massey said he would take an opportunity of having a look at it. Mr Edie: "I am afraid you and I could hardly get up." (Laughter.) Mr Massey: "I think I could get up without any trouble. I don’t know about the honorable gentleman." (Laughter.)

Esteemed Port settler

Port Chalmers lost one of its pioneer and highly respected residents by the death yesterday evening of Mrs David Waterfield Gibbs. Mrs Gibbs, whose maiden name was Lavinia Mary Ann White, was born in London 87 years ago last July.

She immigrated to Australia in 1857 where she was married to Mr D.W. Gibbs. After several years’ experience of the charms and vicissitudes of Australian pioneering, Mr and Mrs Gibbs decided to come to New Zealand, and they landed at Port Chalmers in August, 1862. Mrs Gibbs has resided there ever since. Twenty-eight years ago last July Mrs Gibbs lost her husband by death, but undaunted she kept on her cheerful, kindly way.

ODT, 9.9.1922