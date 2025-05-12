Who will be prime minister?

Reform Party MPs Gordon Coates (left) and William Downie Stewart. — Otago Witness, 26.5.1925 COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.ODTSHOP.CO.NZ

Discussing the political situation created by the Prime Minister’s death, the Auckland Star remarks that Downie Stewart’s indifferent health will probably prevent him taking the position of Leader, in which case that role will probably fall to Mr Coates.

Marks of respect

The paper remarks: "With Mr Coates as Prime Minister, also holding the two important portfolios of Railways and Works, the office of Postmaster-general would be vacant. The most important vacant portfolio will be that of Minister of Finance, and the Reform Party may feel disposed to place this in the hands of Mr Downie Stewart. Another of Mr Massey’s portfolios, almost of equal importance, is the State Advances Department, which handles some £7,000,000 per annum, and assuming that Mr Downie Stewart accepted the one he will be likely to be asked to take over the other."

The Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley) has declared a holiday from noon on Thursday, on the occasion of the funeral of Mr Massey. All the local schools were closed yesterday. The children were paraded, the flags drawn up to half-mast, and after brief addresses had been delivered the National Anthem was sung. The schools will be closed again on Thursday.

Royal sympathy

The following cable message has been received by Mrs Massey: "The Queen and I join in the sorrow which has befallen you by the death of your dear husband. The dominion will mourn the loss of a Prime Minister who held that office with honour and distinction before, throughout, and since the Great War. We heartily sympathise with you, your family, and the people of New Zealand, and feel sure that those sentiments are shared generally throughout the British Empire. (Signed) George, R I"

Message from iwi

On behalf of the Maoris of the Poverty Bay district the following message, signed by Messrs W. Pitt and W. Delamere, on behalf of the Whanau Apanui, Ngatiporou, Aitanga, Amahuki, Rongowhakaata and Tamunuhiri tribes, has been forwarded to the Native Minister (the Hon J.G. Coates): "We deeply deplore the loss and our hearts are sad at King Death having taken toll. The giant totara has fallen, and the earth has been shaken to its foundation. Farewell, old man. Go to the home of your ancestors, and the multitude take word hence that the generations who follow are aiming to carry on the good works founded by you. "

Widow’s appreciation

With a fortitude that is characteristic, yet striking, Mrs Massey bore her husband’s illness, and now that the end has come she expresses, in her own words, in the following message her grateful appreciation of the comfort and assistance she has received from the people of the dominion: "The affection expressed for my husband and the assurances of prayers on his behalf to the Almighty, in Whom he believed, have been a revelation to us and have been a great comfort during the past six weeks. We are all most grateful."

To lie in state

Arrangements are being made for Mr Massey’s body to lie in state in the main vestibule of Parliament Buildings. The body will lie in state from to-morrow until Thursday, when the funeral takes place.

— ODT, 12.5.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)