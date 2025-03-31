Winning sporting faculties

Inter-faculty athletic championships of the Otago University at Dunedin: (1) J.A.C. Mackenzie, one mile walk. (2) A.H. Mitchell, hop, step and jump. (3) L.E. Jordan, mile. (4) B. Cox, 3 mile. (5) H.D. Morgan, 440 and 120 yards hurdles. (6) Finish of 100 yards. (7) E.P. Spencer puts the 16-pound shot. (8) Finish of 440 yards. (9) J.J. Brownlie, 100 and 220 yards. (10) W.J. Scott, high jump. (11 ) J.B. McMiken, 440 yards and javelin. (12) D. Stevenson, long jump. (13) J.S. Batchelor, 880 yards. — Otago Witness, 7.4.1925

Upholding standards

On Saturday evening, as a finale to the Otago University Interfaculty Sports in the Allen Hall, Dr Thompson (president of the Otago University Athletics Association) presented the Barnett Cup to the competitor who had gained the highest points in the afternoon's sports — Mr H.D. Morgan — while the Interfaculty Shield was given to Mr Alec Summers as representative of the successful Arts Faculty. There were over 350 present, and the hall was crowded, but in the atmosphere of such good fellowship nobody minded the crush.

The sessions of the fortieth annual dominion convention of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union were continued at the Hanover Street Church Hall yesterday morning and afternoon. "That this convention urges upon Parliament the advisability of establishing public boards of management in connection with our mental hospitals" was carried unanimously. A discussion took place on offensive window displays. Miss Kirk (Wellington), who brought the matter up, said that some of the exhibitions in Wellington were a “disgrace to any town." The speaker, in referring to one window display, said that she was so disgusted with what she saw that she went into the shop and expostulated with the management. “Oh, you are old-fashioned!" they replied in answer to her protests.

William Massey unwell

The Prime Minister's last public appearance was at the luncheon to the New Zealand Rugby Football team on their return from their victorious tour. It was the first time for some months that the public had seen him, and they realised that he had fallen away physically, and was not the strong man. they had previously known. Nevertheless, though weak physically, he was cheery, and earned out his part in presiding with success. Yesterday his medical advisers were called in. It was decided that an investigation by operation was essential. Mr Massey left his home shortly before 9 o’clock for Dr Herbert’s private hospital in Bowen street. Though he knew the ordeal he had to undergo, he was brave and cheerful, and insisted on walking up the steps at the door unaided. This morning early the operation was performed by Dr Robertson, and it is stated that the patient bore it well.

Finegand roof caves in

An unusual accident occurred at the South Otago Freezing Company’s works on Friday, when a section of the roof of one of the freezing chambers collapsed, due to the strain of the hanging carcases. Fortunately no one was in the chamber at the time. A considerable quantity of frozen mutton was damaged. The manager (Mr Simson) expects to have the roof repaired and the chamber in operation before the end of this week. — ODT, 31.3.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden