Dunedin
15
|
12
Monday,
Mon,
14
November
Nov
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business Awards – People’s Choice
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Black Ferns magic
"They said nobody cared about women’s rugby."
Union power: ship departs
Union power: ship departs
To the surprise of the public, and especially of the officials and members of the Seamen’s Union, the Mararoa was manned yesterday, and at half-past four she sailed for Lyttelton.
Abiding by the columnist’s motto of 800 words by 4pm
Abiding by the columnist’s motto of 800 words by 4pm
Gossips suggest Uncle Norm is flat on his back sipping lemon tea, watching reruns of The Crown and eating fistfuls of amoxicillin.
Delving pounamu’s depths
Delving pounamu’s depths
What makes New Zealand unique?
Dunedin observes peace
Dunedin observes peace
Armistice Day was observed locally by a short civic ceremony at the Town Hall.
Question puts new speaker through his paces
Question puts new speaker through his paces
Adrian Rurawhe has only been in the Speaker’s chair for a few weeks but on Thursday he faced his toughest challenge to date, and from an unlikely source at that.
Action on banking profits
Action on banking profits
This week has been open season on the big four Australian-owned banks.
Maori treasures in British hands
Maori treasures in British hands
London: There may come a time when the public of New Zealand will delight to gather back into the dominion the ancient treasures of the Maoris which were so lavishly scattered abroad during last...
Safeguarding wellbeing more important than freedoms
Safeguarding wellbeing more important than freedoms
Forget tobacco industry arguments about choice. Here’s what young people think about New Zealand’s smoke-free generation policy.
Allocating blame now seen as irrelevant
Allocating blame now seen as irrelevant
When mayors or ministers get it wrong, they would much rather stop speaking to you instead of apologising, writes Gerrard Eckhoff.
Comprehensive groyne report needed
Comprehensive groyne report needed
Those who feel a groan coming on whenever Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich mentions his pet project, the reinstatement of the groyne at St Clair Beach to help build up sand there, have not heard the end...
Silverware for brass band
Silverware for brass band
The Balclutha brass and pipe bands met with a great reception on their return from the Invercargill country bands contest yesterday morning.
Sector needs funding before families
Sector needs funding before families
The heart of the issue: an underfunded early learning sector that can’t meet demand, writes Erin Maloney, founding director of Tiny Nation.
A business case for running buses
A business case for running buses
Councils all over Otago want to run our buses.
Ban ‘Boom Bang a Bang’
Ban ‘Boom Bang a Bang’
Even the largest, bravest family dog is shaking and whimpering with fear in the corner.
Pipes arrive for Waipori
Pipes arrive for Waipori
Cr Shacklock stated at the City Council’s meeting last night that the extensions at Waipori were proceeding satisfactorily.
More power in smaller teams
More power in smaller teams
We are often taught to believe that "bigger is better" — bigger teams, bigger production systems, bigger farms, bigger businesses, bigger banks.
Why US midterms matter
Why US midterms matter
The United States mid-term elections are attracting unparalleled interest in New Zealand and around the world.
Navigable waterway
Navigable waterway
Reporting on his trip down the Wanganui River from Taumarunui at a meeting of the Wanganui River Trust, Mr J.H. Burnet said that the boat on which he came down did not touch once from Taumarunui to...
The first cuts are the deepest
The first cuts are the deepest
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: "Ultimately we need a hospital that is going to meet local needs. That is the starting point."
