Which reputations should we be concerned about?

The intemperate language attributed to Shane Jones (ODT 18.11.25) disguises the unspoken truth behind the fast-track consent process instigated by the parties seeking permission to start and extend extractive mineral operations in Otago.

To use the word "disembowelled" creates an image of extreme and fatal results. To be fair, Mr Jones seemingly suggests that withdrawing such consents by a subsequent government "would gut the Otago economy", whereas the more graphic term "disembowelled" is reserved for New Zealand’s sovereign reputation.

Firstly, Mr Jones’ terminology would suggest, if not already self-evident, that the purpose of the fast-track process would, in effect, result in consent being given. This reliant, no doubt, on the fact that it is only the applicant that will be effectively heard, the voices of those in opposition being either sidelined or given inadequate time or resource to mount their case.

Secondly, it matters little to Mr Jones whether there is any substance to his claim of huge damage to the local economy. Enough to raise the spectre of "gutting" and "disemboweling" to make a political point.

Another side of the story, rather diminishing Mr Jones’ hyperbole, is a later report (ODT 20.11.25) of Otago being "the envy of many economically" and "strong, resilient and growing", quoting a bank report to the effect that this region "is one of New Zealand’s most recession-proof regions".

Admittedly, the current economic good times would undoubtedly be supported by improved returns in the primary sector; however, the strengthening economic fortunes in the South would appear not to be reliant on higher prices for primary products alone.

Commentators stress the region’s ability to build on its strengths and diversification "into high volume sectors such as tourism, horticulture and knowledge services".

One may suggest that the ecological and physical damage wrought by the substantial extractive ventures set to be consented by the fast-track process will do little to contribute positively to those activities on which the region’s success is being built at present.

If Mr Jones is concerned about New Zealand’s sovereign reputation and not the approbation of international corporates which want to extract our resources, he might like to pay attention to the claims now filed with the United Nations International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which have been accepted for hearing.

These submissions catalogue the damage to Māori wrought by his government’s legislative programme, a programme which has reversed advances made by and for Māori over the past several decades. Advances, it must be said, in many cases instigated by governments of which his party was a member.

This country is perceived as an "outlier" in many respects when it comes to discriminating against its indigenous peoples.

While not going so far as Mr Jones in his description of damage to our international standing in respect of the potential fate of his fast-track programme, being regarded as an "outlier" and ignoring recommendations of the United Nations regarding our responsibilities to our indigenous people should be of concern to many.

— Noel O’Malley is a Balclutha lawyer, past-president of the Otago District Law Society and holds a master’s degree in peace and conflict studies from the University of Otago.