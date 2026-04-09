On being given plenty and then giving back

Shopping at Te Oraka. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The first quarter of the uni year has been a whirlwind, with almost no time to pause and think.

A few slow days back home for Easter break have given me space for clarity and hindsight, in which I can truly appreciate all that Otago has given me.

Perhaps I’ve already mentioned it too much, but I can’t not talk about the people that I’ve met. Living in a hall with over 300 people has introduced me to a wide variety of people, providing insight into a wide range of perspectives.

It is also rewarding to listen to why others chose Otago, as through this I discover new ways to appreciate the university. Often, people have followed in a sibling’s footsteps, as I have done.

Other times it’s about getting space between themselves and their hometown — something which I have been asked about. I feel that Otago has provided me with a completely new, refreshing outlook on a place which I thought I knew so well.

But one shared reason will always be the campus. Walking around the buildings, whether it’s in the bright morning sunlight or in the dusky light of a Rob Roy trip, there will always be someone who comments upon the campus’ picturesque beauty. Through this, a sense of belonging, a shared pride, is created.

Within the campus, we have all discovered new places to make our own familiar haunts. A favourite place to study; a preferred booth in the library; the balcony in Arana where, on the rare sunny day, we can tan to the sounds of people playing pool or ping pong inside — maybe there’s even a speaker thrumming out a deep bass.

Maybe the most important thing Otago has given us are the ways in which we have each grown into ourselves. Maybe we’ve come out of our shells a bit more, maybe we’re able to walk to each lecture by ourselves, maybe we finally have that courage to speak to that person we have always wanted to be friends with.

These things which Otago continuously provides us with are everything that I thought uni life would be like.

But throughout this, the most important question is: what can we give back?

There are a broad array of ways students can become involved in campus life, and it is this reciprocal relationship between university and students which makes Otago so special.

Through involvement in clubs, inter-college sports — and thinking even wider to volunteering with organisations, all student activity is a significant contribution to shaping Otago.

Te Oraka is the campus op-shop where students can volunteer once or more a week. For me, this experience has been so valuable — I have not only met many new people, but I have also discovered a space which inspires me.

Te Oraka has a focus upon the environment, as well as supporting student life through providing well-priced, stylish clothes and promoting small businesses. Many customers are international students, which I think clearly highlights their perception of Aotearoa, but also how Otago actively welcomes all people.

My friend volunteers with Ignite Consultants, whose goal is to uplift and reinforce the local community. Groups of five or six students, under a group manager, are paired with a local non-profit organisation, and work together to progress this organisation.

These organisations range from Youthline Otago to The Bowling Club, to Workforce Central. Through many meetings, brainstorming ideas and implementing different methods to reach their shared goal, collaboration is achieved.

When I asked about it, my friend’s answers were steeped in the enthusiasm she harbours for the work accomplished through Ignite.

It is fulfilling, she explained, to be able to connect with like-minded others. To be able to become so involved within the wider community, especially in first year, was an opportunity she wanted to take advantage of — especially in a manner which enabled her to give back. To be able to meet people who also share the same generosity is a testament to how Otago provides a space for everyone, whatever your interest or passion may be.

To say Otago gets a bit of a bad rep could be an understatement. The broken glass you avoid on the pavement, the dried remnants of smashed egg you sidestep — loud actions which receive the most attention but as the semester continues, everyone is realising that Otago is much more.

Even now at the beginning of April, there is excitement about the upcoming Relay for Life in May — an enthusiasm which is immensely heartwarming to be in the midst of.

These acts of generosity, of respect towards the wider community, that often go unnoticed, are the most significant in shaping Otago, highlighting just how important students are to cultivating this environment.

It is thrilling to watch everyone build their own connection with Otago, to watch as they discover just how special this place is.

Something, locals will say, we knew all along.