Putting Nth Dunedin’s house in order

The grungy student flat in Dunedin has become a stereotype that will be hard to shake.

That is the nature of stereotypes: they become fixed in people’s minds. They become reflexive word associations. Student flat in Dunedin equals dilapidated and unkept.

Sadly, this label has more than an element of truth. Poorly maintained flats are not uncommon, as revealed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) tenancy compliance and investigations team.

The team visited 53 North Dunedin student flats. It found "the majority" had maintenance issues, and three properties had "multiple breaches" of the healthy homes standards.

While many homeowners might blush at their maintenance backlog, landlords operate a business, even if they own only one flat. They have both moral and legal obligations to provide satisfactory accommodation and respond to basic matters.

MBIE targeted properties most likely to be poorly maintained and non-compliant with healthy home standards. Landlords had been "engaged" before the visits, allowing them to make improvements.

They may have inspected smoke alarms and supplied copies of healthy home statements, but the number of remaining issues found was "disappointing", MBIE’s team leader said.

Otago University Students’ Association president Liam White said he was not surprised by the inspection results. The core issue was the overall quality of housing.

He cited one flat where mushrooms and mould were growing out of the walls. To gauge the extent of the problem, OUSA was preparing a Dunedin-wide flat survey. He had been told that 30% of student rentals would likely fail to comply with the healthy homes standards.

Mr White said the housing regulatory system did not work because the burden was completely on the renters. Young students who did not know better were bearing the brunt of the poor flats.

For some, the rundown flat is perceived as part of the Dunedin student experience, lowering expectations. Others might be reluctant to push landlords for improvements, fearing that doing so could impact their references for future rentals.

When landlords get away with low standards, others are more likely to follow suit. Low standards beget low standards. If landlords can minimise upkeep costs while still profiting, why would they invest more?

If landlords fail to maintain basics like wooden cladding and windowsills, students are less likely to feel inclined to care for the flats themselves. If the landlord does not care, why should they? Extreme cases of tenant damage and neglect also occur.

Tenants should take responsibility for simple preventive measures such as ventilating bathrooms and airing the house when the weather is favourable.

The healthy homes standards take effect from July 1, a critical safeguard and backstop. A bathroom extractor fan is among the ventilation, heating and insulation requirements.

Mould on the ceiling and walls of a student flat. PHOTO: ODT FILES

North Dunedin could be busy in the limited time available if landlords rush to comply. It would be unfair if some continued supplying substandard housing while others had made the necessary upgrades.

Further regulation is tempting because tenants are vulnerable. Labour’s Residential Property Managers Bill would have introduced compulsory licensing, a code of professional conduct and an independent complaints and disciplinary process. The government has abandoned this plan.

A "rental warrant of fitness" has been an idea worth serious consideration.

Further regulations, however, mean more time, bureaucracy and costs. That must be paid for somewhere and somehow.

A good approach is for MBIE’s unit to be efficient, decisive, firm and fair in its compliance operations. The regulatory system cannot just rely on potentially under-pressure tenants. Landlords need to know there are consequences for their failings.

The grotty and poorly maintained North Dunedin flats are an important matter primarily for the health and wellbeing of students. Homes must be warm, dry and safe.

Poor student accommodation also sends a poor message to families about life at the University of Otago and Dunedin.

Landlords need to get their North Dunedin house in order. Even then, it will take years for the area to shake its deeply ingrained — and often well-earned — nationwide reputation.