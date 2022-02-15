Risks and the new Covid era

It will be fascinating to observe how New Zealanders react now the Omicron wave is taking off.

We yesterday outlined the importance of being calm and being prepared. Public health advice needs to be followed.

While symptoms can be nonexistent or minimal, Omicron is serious. It kills and likely causes long-term issues — so-called long Covid. Even relatively small numbers of serious illnesses could easily overwhelm the already stretched health system.

New Zealand has done remarkably well ‘‘eliminating’’ Covid for long spells as well as flattening the start of the Omicron curve these past few weeks. There has been more time for booster injections, for children to be vaccinated and for rapid-antigen tests (Rats) to be sourced.

Nobody, even the experts, seems too sure on what happens next as we move to Phase 2 tomorrow at midnight and then — no doubt — Phase 3 of our response. Such is the nature of Covid, even in New Zealand where we are at the tail-end of the pandemic and with overseas experience to learn from.

Nevertheless, even as we take precautions and follow advice, we need not all bunker down. The Red traffic light is not a lockdown however some might interpret it.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made it clear that schools should remain open where possible, and lives are to be lived.

Sure, big events are gone for now, vaccination mandates are in place and boosters, scanning in and testing where appropriate are encouraged.

But eating in restaurants under certain rules can continue. Other high-risk environments like gyms, bars or churches remain open for the vaccinated under specified rules.

People and society have suffered under the weight of Covid pressures and measures, especially in Auckland and parts of the upper North Island. The weariness is setting in, and it is sensible not to shut down too much for health as well as economic reasons.

Of course, the vulnerable and the immune-compromised have every reason to minimise risk. The overly anxious for their own mental sake probably also need to be extra cautious.

At the same time, others will be far too lackadaisical.

But even as Omicron numbers soar, isolation periods reduce and testing is overwhelmed, much of the community and its organisations need to be prepared to stay open as much as feasible.

It is all too easy to default to a shutdown, to make public facilities unavailable, to tell everyone to stay home, to close rooms and halls when, with a bit of work and proper procedures, events and gatherings could continue.

It is all too easy to take no risks and to exercise control and power over staff and others. The key, as usual, is the right balance for all those in decision-making positions.

Similarly, as individuals, we interpret health guidelines and public pronouncements according to our personalities, prejudices and willingness to take risks.

Official Omicron numbers came close to breaching 1000 yesterday. That supposedly is just the visible chunk of the iceberg. Queenstown cases levels are rising quickly, and scattered infections are being recorded around the South.

Dunedin’s infections will be boosted with the mass arrival of Auckland students from about next weekend.

Whatever measures the University of Otago and its colleges might put in place, Omicron will spread among students with alacrity. Do we really expect them not to mix and mingle, not to party?

We can expect plenty of confusion and disruption, given what happened in Australia and especially because of the effects of the widespread isolating of close contact and cases.

Issues on Rats will flare, and the Government will have to be much more fleet-footed than previously. MIQ, for example, is losing its relevance faster than its scheduled reduction.

The community and many individuals, as well, will have to be flexible and prepared for certain levels of risk.

The new mindsets are challenging after near two years of ‘‘elimination’’. Instead, we are endeavouring to moderate its worst effects and to live with it.