Wake-up call on privacy

Every time there is scrutiny of a government agency’s careless handling of personal information, we hope the scandal will result in real improvement across the board.

But by the time the next drama emerges, it can be hard to tell if much has been learned.

The reports released last week into the handling of sensitive personal information by the Manurewa Marae relating to the push to increase Covid-19 vaccinations and census form completion among Māori illustrate how this must change.

Investigations were launched by the Public Service Commission and Stats NZ after allegations census and Covid-19 vaccination data collected at the marae was used for electoral purposes.

In the 2023 general election, the then chief executive of the marae Takutai Tarsh Kemp won the Tāmaki Makaurau seat for Te Pāti Māori, by 42 votes from Labour’s Peeni Henare.

No determination has yet been made by police or the Privacy Commissioner about whether the health and census information was used improperly, but what has been revealed about the lackadaisical way information was handled is alarming.

As Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche said, the door was left open for improper sharing.

The reasons for the information- sharing arrangements were worthy, and maybe there was some desperation involved, particularly regarding the need to increase Māori participation in the 2023 census.

But relying on a high-trust model without proper processes, regardless of the circumstances, and failing to check for possible conflicts of interest or auditing to see how parties managed information is simply sloppy.

Manurewa Marae vaccination centre, 08 April 2021. PHOTO: NZ HERALD

It has emerged Health New Zealand / Te Whatu Ora did not have auditing provisions in any of its standard data sharing agreements, not just in the marae case, and is trying to sort this out now. It is impossible to understand how it was ever seen as adequate to specify the use for the data and hope the other party managed it properly.

We wonder how common this is with other government agencies sharing data.

Stats NZ’s independent Investigation into the allegations of misuse of census information explained legal requirements for those collecting data for the census to complete a certificate of confidentiality. The declaration is a lifetime agreement to keep data confidential.

This did not happen. Details of exactly what training those collecting the information received was also missing.

The management of forms was poor with some being left in trays where people other than those who had been involved in completing the forms could see them. Some forms were photocopied, which is contrary to the law.

Last week it was announced Stats NZ chief executive Mark Sowden will stand down as a result of the inquiry.

It would be interesting to know if the PSC inquiry report, which the government has been sitting on since December, played any part in the recent departures of HNZ chief executive Margie Apa and director-general of health Diana Sarfati.

After the reports were released, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed shock and said he wanted to see accountability from the top from chief executives making sure processes were being followed and organisations were being well managed.

But it will take more than savvy chief executives to bring about real change. They may oversee it, but it will be the much maligned (by the government, at least) back-room staff who will be required to do the work.

We hope therefore Mr Luxon and his various ministers will ensure departments have enough properly trained staff, what he might call aces in their places, and funding to ensure thorough processes are followed, and information technology is up to the task and well-supported.

That would include revisiting planned brutal cuts to digital and data staffing at HNZ.

After all, the social investment approach which Mr Luxon has said he wants "in the bloodstream of how we do things in government" requires the use of data and analytics to target interventions.

If census data and other personal information gathered by Stats NZ or held by other agencies such as HNZ cannot be safely managed to protect privacy, the public may be increasingly reluctant to divulge such information.

This sorry saga must be the catalyst for a long-overdue shake-up of privacy protocols throughout the public service.