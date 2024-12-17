Humanities, social sciences, bring in dollars too

University of Otago. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Science Minister’s recent cuts impugn the economic benefit of what look to be specialist or impractical projects in the humanities and social sciences.

The implicit analogy is that the government should treat research like proof-of-concept funding for a business which, if successful, will benefit the investor. How does funding projects on some small aspect of history or global studies "pay off" for the average Kiwi?

However, this is the wrong analogy. Research funding works more like high-performance sports funding than venture-capital money. When Marsden funds a project, it is supporting outstanding research from promising academics with the idea the money will increase the abilities and reputation of the research team and the university.

The money goes to creating high-performance academic work: original, groundbreaking research that will appear in high-impact, high-visibility outlets such as top-tier international journals and academic presses.

Like sports, these things pay off in indirect ways. Marsden funding helps develop and retain world-class researchers whose reputations and publications lift the international rankings of our universities. Higher-ranking institutions attract more international students, many of whom because of New Zealand’s reputation in the humanities and social science.

This sector of the economy — international education — contributed $3.7 billion to the New Zealand economy in 2019, with benefits flowing to everyone from homestay families to supermarkets.

Before the pandemic, it was our fourth or fifth largest export. In the coming years, these numbers are projected to increase even further.

High-ranking institutions also attract international conferences and other events that bring millions of dollars into our local economies through accommodation, food and tourism.

These economic benefits are in addition to the many other professional, societal and personal benefits that come from a fuller understanding of politics, culture, history and society.

Public comments also miss something else about the nature of Marsden funding: it funds our universities as much as individual researchers.

In a typical Marsden project, roughly two-thirds of the allocated funds go to institutional overheads and "buyout" of one or two classes of teaching so that the researcher has time to do work. If PhDs or postdocs are involved, this percentage increases further.

In an $300,000 multi-year project, this means that $200,000 or more will be reabsorbed immediately by the university before the first dollar has been spent collecting data.

What looks like money for individual projects, then, is more akin to performance pay for institutions.

Marsden has always been a blunt tool. There are certainly improvements that can be made to how New Zealand supports research.

Although framed in economic terms, one gets the sense from minister Judith Collins’ comments that the cuts had other motives as well, such as the perceived political biases in which projects are funded. That is a different conversation.

But to say that humanities and social science funding has no economic benefit to New Zealand is simply incorrect.

—​​​​​​​ Professor Benjamin Schonthal is head of the University of Otago’s religion programme.