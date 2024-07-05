Letters to Editor: Bluebridge ferry, rates, Nobby

Bluebridge ferry Feronia. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A job well done as the ferry war is won

To the victor goes the spoils.

Congratulations to Morgan Stanley IP, owners of Bluebridge, who deliver results for their clients. It seems the wish of your long-tenured professionals, who apply their experience and expertise across public and private markets, has been granted.

As recently announced by the finance minister the New Zealand government, with support from its Ministerial Advisory Group, has delivered you a knee-capped, rail-less competitor across Cook Strait free of charge. It just leaves the genuine taxpayer to pick up the tab for the cancellation of the iReX contract, the additional cost of new ferries, the repair of Picton township, the cost of an ocean-going tug, and a smorgasbord of new increased road and road-freight charges.

However, as we knew from the beginning, this government’s objective was always to shift profits from the public sector to the private market — job well done.

Robert E. Montgomery

Dunedin

Appropriate behaviour

With reference to the recent article from concerned ratepayer Peter Williams (Opinion ODT 2.7.24), I totally agree with what he says, particularly the paragraph which says " Funding new infrastructure should be through debt."

I agree 100% with Peter and cannot understand why any council would do otherwise? He goes on to say "That ensures current ratepayers are not burdened with the full cost" as it must be spread through the life of the asset and the future generations who will use it.

I suggest a loan for a minimum of 50 years. Mayor Cadogan and your wise councillors, please listen and act accordingly. An appropriate loan it must be.

Andrew Burton

Lowburn

A bright light

Through the almost impenetrable darkness of a surreal and generally incoherent US presidential debate, the answer to one question shone brightly.

When asked how he would keep Medicare alive President Biden instantly replied, ‘‘By taxing those who can afford to pay their fair share.’’

We hope that Chris Hipkins, or whoever might have his job, was listening, for the sake of our health system.

Harry Love

North East Valley

Name calling

Re the publication of Rob Grant’s very brief letter in today’s ODT (2.7.24). Entitled "Brothers begone" it bluntly expresses Rob’s low opinion of Nobby Clark and his brother.

I personally have no interest or opinions relating to either of the Clark brothers and respect Rob’s right to have his. However my concern is with the ODT: the publication of such a derogatory opinion amounts to simple name-calling and has no place in a quality newspaper.

John Day

Wanaka

Queenstown in 1960. PHOTO: ODT FILES

What a wonderful opinion piece by Joss Miller (ODT 1.7.24). We hear so many negative reports in the media about the state of this country, its governance and its people that it’s great to hear a positive message like this one.

I, too, was a migrant to Aotearoa, having arrived around the same time as Joss’ parents in 1947.

I have long considered it my tūrangawaewae and though I have had good experiences living in several countries over the years, I was always glad to get home.

My parents left Britain after the war along with very many others looking for a better life on the other side of the world.

When I arrived, the total population of the country was under 2 million, there was no unemployment, and new cars were almost impossible to obtain.

If you did have a car, less than 15% of the formed roads throughout the country were tar-sealed.

Most were gravel roads and I recall my first trip to Queenstown, when the tar-seal finished at Milton, taking six and a-half hours.

Yes, things have changed a very great deal since then, and people’s expectations have dramatically increased.

It will help greatly if people take a positive ‘glass half-full’ attitude, rather than a negative ‘glass half empty’ one.

As Fred Dagg used to sing "We don’t know how lucky we are, mate".

John Burton

Belleknowes

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz