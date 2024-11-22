Letters to Editor: Central Otago, hospital, change

One reader suggests that Cromwell may be an apt spot for a new hospital. File photo: ODT

Build it once, build it right, right over there

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the growing population of Central Otago, musings on the Dunedin hospital build, and societal changes of the last decade.

According to projected populations,

if current growth trends continue Queenstown-Lakes and Central Otago could double in population within 20-25 years, reaching around 160,000-170,000 by the mid-to-late 2040s, while Dunedin’s population is likely to grow more modestly, potentially reaching 145,000-150,000 over the same period.

At this rate, Queenstown-Lakes and Central Otago combined could exceed Dunedin’s population by the mid-2040s or slightly earlier. That's only 20 years from now.

As we are about to build a hospital with an expected life of 50 years and more we should think ahead and build Otago's hospital central to where most people will be living. That would be Cromwell.

Surgeon Mike Hunter tells us in his ODT series it's important that complex surgery is best done in a large capacity hospital, so there needs to be just one. As it's also important that it be near where most people are Otago's new base hospital should be in Cromwell.

Two wards could remain within the existing Dunedin Hospital for local purposes. An easy renovation.

There are excellent transfer services very well used and busy, already in place supporting a base hospital. The helicopters are used several times a day at short notice. Look up the Otago Rescue Helicopter’s mission log on the internet which is updated all the time. It's impressive. Also there are well-used health shuttles for people for specialist appointments.

For Central Lakes people it is a well-trodden track by car, and we are assured this is OK. In the future it will just be in the other direction.

When built Otago's hospital will last 50-80 years. Clearly Dunedin is not the right place. As we are about to build it, let's do it in the correct location.

Kerry Hand

Bannockburn

Problem solved

An idea to solve the lack of hospital parking in Dunedin might be to copy the Christchurch procedure, where a carpark at Hagley Park can be used by anyone. People wanting to go to the hospital buy a regular parking ticket. Shuttles leave the park for the hospital at regular intervals. Travellers wait in the shuttle area and just show their parking ticket to the driver. The shuttles also return to the carpark. Areas in Dunedin that could be used are Bayfield carpark, the park by the railway station or the carpark behind the student flats.

Lenni Allen

Portobello

Well done all

Huge thanks to all the speakers at Monday night’s hospital meeting for such a down-to-earth delivery of the information (BS) that we are being fed by the government re our southern hospital and the personal experiences. Kanoa Lloyd did a great job as MC, charming and funny as ever. Well done to the organisers and musicians too.

Sally Grant

Dunedin

A rethink

I was amongst the more than 1000 concerned citizens who attended Monday’s meeting in support of the rebuild of the Dunedin hospital as originally planned. The arguments in its favour were compelling, but there was no-one there to listen from our governing parties. Given their determination to spend no more than $1.8 billion on the project and their possible interest in a public/private partnership, should Dunedin reconsider selling the Aurora lines company and investing in the hospital?

I assume that such an investment would provide an attractive return which would benefit the council and ratepayers and the loan would be repaid after an agreed period. I know that the initial proposal to sell Aurora was unpopular, but perhaps our health is more important than owning a lines company?

Euan Thomson

Mornington

At least we can sign our names with a pen

Thank you Joe Bennett, can I please join your writing course (Opinion ODT 31.10.24).

You are not alone in this strange new digital world. Maybe it is time for a class action to have the analog devices returned. Analog phones, faxes, cheque books and real money are quicker, safer and easier to use. No worries about "stealing" information, passwords and scams, and no need for electrical charge-ups. It seems that reversal to analog will not happen in 2024 as the corporate shareholders’ profits (communication, banking and electricity providers) would decrease by a huge percentage. The users do not have a democratic choice between digital and analog devices and by using digital devices only, the "baby has been thrown out with the analog bathwater".

At least we oldies know how to write and can sign our name with a pen.

Kathleen Moore

Alexandra

Eaten out of house, home

According to Inland Revenue statistics the largest percentage of income for the average New Zealand individual fell between $65,000 and $70,000 per annum in the year ended March 2024. The Dunedin City Council’s chief executive receives seven times this figure. It can also be noted that another 28 staff were receiving in excess of $179,000. Is it any wonder that the average rates demand imposed on the citizens of Dunedin (whose average income is somewhat lower than the national average) is outrageous? It is time that the council and its employees are held to account, otherwise we will be forced via rates demands to eat our houses.

Ken Steel

Roslyn

