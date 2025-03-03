Letters to the Editor: Civil liberties and Queenstown infrastructure

The Treaty debate. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the Treaty Principles Bill and policing protests.

Editorial a warning of vital protest right

The New Zealand Council for Civil Liberties is glad the ODT’s editorial (26.2.25) has drawn its readers’ attention to the recent Independent Police Conduct Authority report on policing protests.

IPCA has gone beyond its powers by producing the report, as it makes recommendations for changing the law when it is restricted by law to commenting on police practice, policy, and procedure.

The report also undermines the independence of the IPCA, because it states that it was "conducted jointly with police" and that IPCA "collaborated with the Ministry of Justice and Department of Internal Affairs".

The report proposes a regime where people have to notify authorities of protests in advance, where the police can set conditions on the protest that participants have to comply with, which the police can then vary during the protest; and where a judge should be able to require organisers to pay for the cost of developing and implementing a traffic management plan — all in the name of safety.

Despite clear legal guidance IPCA has gone on to propose limits on our rights which their own report declares are unlikely to be justifiable under the Bill of Rights Act.

Everyone’s right to protest is the cornerstone of democracy. Most of what we have today, from weekends, to women’s suffrage, to non-white people having any rights, through to democracy itself were gained by protest.

People in Dunedin and Otago should be concerned that any future protests about their hospital might be constrained for "safety reasons".

Authoritarianism is on the rise globally, and we all need to defend our rights to protest if our children are to have any hope of living in a democracy.

Thomas Beagle

Chairman, New Zealand Council for Civil Liberties

[Abridged — length. Editor.]

Ticky tacky

Regarding our city councillors’ reaction to Queenstown’s jibes as reported in this morning’s ODT (25.2.25).

I am sure the Queenstown Lakes District Mayor’s cheap shot at the expense of Dunedin would carry more conviction had it come from a town able to dispose of its own effluent.

Remembering Queenstown and many enjoyable holidays spent there in the past, the way it was, "paradise lost" comes to mind.

"Ticky-tacky", as mentioned by our Cr Walker, might describe it up to a point, but I feel that plain "tacky" suits it better the way it is now.

Ian Smith

Waverley

Queenstown infrastructure woes

Had the incoming mayor and councillors, way back in 2001, not buckled to pressure from the hotel/motel association the mooted $1 a head bed tax would have provided the capital to build new public toilets and other amenities.

The proposed bed tax was a minuscule extra cost to any tourist staying for a night or two in Queenstown. Arguments against it were pathetic. However the idea never got off the ground, indeed never even got out of the hangar.

Twenty odd years on a bed tax would still be a minute cost given our current weak dollar versus incoming visitors’ home currency.

Imagine the revenue in 20-plus years that could have been collected and please, no weak excuses about the logistics of collecting the tax. We have apps for every conceivable thing on the planet.

Ralph Beale

Gore

Why is obvious survey subject being avoided?

Political party surveys are a constant; these are essentially pointless as elections sort out primacy every three years. What is the point of being informed that if an election was to be held today this is what the seating in Parliament would look like?

Given that the country is in an uneasy state, there is a need for clarity. The particular item that seems to continue to be ignored is something which is causing this country real conniptions. It is something people think of and talk about a great deal — the Treaty and the Treaty Principles Bill.

A simple survey would show either support or the lack thereof pretty easily. If support was lacking then the right thing to do would be to simply let the proposed Bill wither and die. Conversely if such a survey showed a considerable level of support it should be embraced by the government.

At the moment our current leadership is showing no grit or determination to address an issue which seriously needs attention. At some point this tension and discomfort needs to be brought out into the open and dealt with. A survey would go a long way to showing what needs to be done.

If the essential questions aren’t asked soon, then when is the right time. If not now, then when?

Robin Dicey

Bannockburn