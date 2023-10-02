Letters to the Editor: farmers, birds and railings

St Clair at sunrise. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the regulations getting up the backs of farmers, the possible closure of Bird Rescue Dunedin, and the railings at St Clair Beach.

David Parker and his opinion of farmers

David Parker pleads that he doesn't hate farmers (ODT 23.9.23) but his rapid introduction of ill-conceived burdensome regulation tells a different story. Short periods of sham consultation during lambing and calving reinforce this.

From low-slope maps so coarse as to include almost all land, through non-existent waterways requiring riparian fencing (one I looked at was occupied growing milling wheat at the time), to requiring winter crop ground to be replanted before it had even been grazed in high southern areas, and requiring a fresh water farm plan which could cost me a third of a year's profit, Parker has demonstrated his abhorrence and antipathy.

One of your correspondents (26.9.23), after a few cherry-picked figures, concluded "Labour is charting a strong pathway into our farming future, and they most certainly have the farmers' backs". To which I would add ‘up".

Julian Price

Oamaru

Settlers and influence

I do not agree with J Eunson’s opinion(ODT, 26.7.23) that unlike other cultures that came to New Zealand, Māori culture and language developed in New Zealand and hence Māori are the true indigenous people of this country. Indeed Māori were the first settlers of New Zealand but Māori language and culture are certainly not specific to New Zealand. They are variants of exactly the same cultural and linguistic traditions as can be found in the Cook Islands and most particularly French Polynesia. Tahitians speaking their own language can easily converse with Māori.

Māori through having lived in our land for a long time have useful experience of the environment and they should always be consulted and their opinion taken seriously .This did not happen in the past and New Zealand is the poorer for it. Our European ancestors were poor custodians of the environment, but Māori should not have more influence on decisions about the future of this country than other New Zealanders on account of questionable indigenous claims.

Jerry Walton

Dunedin

Rescue Bird Rescue

I was dismayed to read (ODT 27.9.23) that Bird Rescue Dunedin faces the prospect of closing for good due to the high cost of rebuilding to comply with Dunedin City Council policies. I had the opportunity to visit the aviary and meet Sue Cook while on a job delivery. Bird Rescue Dunedin is a refuge for birds in an increasingly urbanised and developed New Zealand. We humans are taking up more of the birds' natural habitats through housing, farming, and industry.

The possible closure of Bird Rescue Dunedin demonstrates the problem of government overreach and excessive regulation. Perhaps the DCC needs to make the consent process easier for people like Cook, who are trying to help our increasingly endangered wildlife.

Andrew Lim

Shiel Hill

What possesses someone to complain about a person who has given their all for 12 years to the conservation and the rescuing and nursing of all manner of birds that have been brought to her door?

It defies logic, but worse still, the Dunedin City Council have allowed this to happen.

I just shake my head at the lack of kindness and common sense in our world.

Heather Payne

Alexandra

Unfortunate that railings question not answered

I thank Janine Race for her letter about St Clair Beach (ODT, 26.9.23). I concur with her assessment of the awful eyesore the railings are but it is unfortunate that Ben Hogan did not answer the question — "what urgently needed maintenance is planned?’’ I suggest he did not compliment his team at all by saying they work hard to make sure the seawall railing is regularly maintained — I am sure given the instruction and the time they would be able to do a better job than we are seeing them do at the moment. I wish to thank Ben for ensuring the most efficient use of ratepayers' money. This is the ratepayers are asking for him to spend some of our money on a much-visited site to show we take pride in the natural beauty we are fortunate to have within the city.

Lyn White

Dunedin

Thank you for printing my letter and the DCC response regarding the state of the fencing at the Esplanade. May I now ask if the DCC holds training sessions for departmental managers as to how to respond to a query without answering the original question? This is a great example.

Janine Race

Shiel Hill

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz