Letters to Editor: hospital, water, Aurora

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Downsizing hospital bitter pill not to be swallowed

I was outraged that the Murihiku (Otago & Southland) area has been foiled in their endeavours to build a new Dunedin hospital.

This is the major base hospital for the region with a potential catchment radius of roughly 300km, and a population catchment of around 330,000.

The original hospital was built in 1851, and at its present site in 1865.

It is also a major teaching hospital having supported the Otago Medical School for over 140 years, which opened in 1875.

The only other teaching hospitals are Wellington and Christchurch, associated with the Otago Medical School, and Auckland.

Dunedin, with its clinical school for medical students places it ahead of the North Island’s smaller regional hospitals serving smaller populations.

An urgent rethink is required for the future of the region and Otago University medical students.

Jim Salinger

Queenstown

Dr Reti and this government have their eyes firmly on the North Island and its needs.

The government’s focus and reason for cutting jobs (in many sectors) has been "cost-effectiveness and value for money".

But in focusing on a third medical school government has already allocated funds for a cost review and managed to get the third medical school proposal through its third reading.

These actions are not cost-effective as both Auckland and Otago medical schools have assured the government that they are willing and able to have more students.

These medical schools are easily able to incorporate training for rural areas without the additional costs and waiting period.

Students would be able to start training in 2025, not as in Waikato in 2027.

Dr Reti’s focus and determination to follow through with his own agenda just doesn’t make financial or practical sense.

L. Allen

Dunedin

Dunedin, renowned internationally as a great seat of learning in medical / health research is to have its new hospital downsized to allow kindergarten-level politicians to spend elsewhere.

Does this government think the people of the South are fools who are prepared to accept inferior standards of healthcare facilities and a culture of dishonesty?

A promise is a promise [no ifs or buts].

We in the South will not settle for less than promised.

Employing a "has-been" commissioner on a bloated salary will not change our views or determination.

Our Minister of Health should hang his head in shame.

Dr Reti, offering us a makeshift job, is a non-starter.

Dr Reti has openly praised the introduction of a short-stay area in Christchurch Hospital emergency department, trumpeting how such a unit allows emergency department staff to assess patients more safely, efficiently, and comfortably.

He acknowledges it reduces overcrowding, and eases strain on the emergency department, bridging the gap between emergency care and full hospital admission.

He advocated that these units should be part of Health New Zealand work plans.

Yet he "cuts" this along with so much more of the new Dunedin hospital rebuild.

The people of the South should not have to march to prove a point. The government has a moral and ethical responsibility to deliver what was promised.

Their current plan is a "bitter pill" we will not swallow.

Sheilah O’Sullivan

Roslyn

Let’s keep driving water quality improvement

An imperative of our times is the maximisation of water qualities.

Minister Penny Simmonds, by delaying the Otago Regional Council (ORC) plan has not focused on this imperative and she has ignored a local democratic decision.

Further, a delay would disrupt staff, slow environmental progress and incur extra costs at a time when present rate hikes are unacceptable.

The local East Otago community has for some time been working with ORC staff through an open day, environmental data and a template of fencing and planting possibilities — towards regenerating the environment.

A positive, active, local team interface has been formed, between landowners, Puketeraki, front-line ORC staff and Cr Andrew Noone.

That local team has been guided by the ORC work plan and long-term plan — let’s keep the momentum going. Governmental input at any time from the minister could be incorporated.

Local landowners and farmers are working to enhance their properties. Each stretch of river within the catchment is different — one template does not fit all. Property owners know the history and environs of their land and ORC officers have actively and constructively incorporated directions by property owners. Hopefully all councillors will support the local team and respect the democratic governance and management of council? And promptly address the imperative of our time!

Alex Familton

East Otago

Wise Aurora decision

Congratulations on your coverage of the Aurora issue. It has hugely helped the flow and exchange of opinions and relevant information required to make this wise decision reached by councillors.

Nick Loughnan

Central Otago