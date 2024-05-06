Letters to the Editor: landlords, Gaza and the Treaty

Dunedin flats. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including oxymoronic landlords, a national disgrace, disproportionate responses and the authoritarian state of Gaza.

‘Impoverished’ not the best description

In response to Brett Smith (ODT 1.5.24) and his suggestions on how to "refocus the housing market without impoverishing landlords", surely the concept of impoverished landlords is an oxymoron?

If you are in the financial position to own investment property or properties, how does this make you impoverished, compared to the homeless, or those sleeping in cars or living in crowded garages or the myriad of sub standard housing, who all have no chance of ever owning a single, primary dwelling?

Surely it is a human right to access warm, secure, healthy shelter. Should this not be the focus of housing policy in Aotearoa, rather than the worrying concern for investor's returns on their property portfolios? The sooner suitable shelter/housing is viewed as a human right rather than a means of intrinsically unfair, untaxed wealth amassing, the better.

John Feehly

Wānaka

Relief for all

A billion or so relief to landlords, while those on Super or benefits got their accommodation allowance adjusted and dropped by $4. This happens yearly: I now get $17 less than four years ago. Well, I suppose someone has to support landlords.

M Smits

Dunedin

It’s a disgrace

The article regarding the removal of the English version of the Treaty of Waitangi from our national museum and the Māori version being left on the wall is a national disgrace (ODT 24.4.24). To allow a group like the Aotearoa Liberation League and Extinction Rebellion’s Te Waka Hourua to deface our national property is appalling.

It is definitely time New Zealanders had their say on the altered version of this Treaty, via a national referendum.

Barry Stewart

Invercargill

What he said

Thomas Hobbes’ quote would be apposite for the present government: "Nasty, brutish and short."

Peter Sara

Dunedin

Not proportionate

It seems James McCormick (ODT 3.5.24) thinks rape, murder and infanticide on a gross scale are a "proportionate response" to being spat at.

I have been spat on and it is indeed grossly insulting. However, if you stand your ground in the face of it, you generally come out with your dignity intact.

I believe that attitudes like the one James displays, stand behind the 75 years of escalating conflict between Israelis and Palestinians we are again witnessing. What is required now in the "Holy Land" is level heads, mixed with a good dose of grace and forgiveness.

Justice knows of no other cocktail. Haven’t we learned that by now?

Chris Caradus

Glenleith

War of words over role of Hamas continues

Thank you Jenny McNamara for your response to my letter (ODT 3.5,24) that challenges your view of the Gaza conflict.

However, in regards to the call by Israel to destroy Hamas, you have conveniently misquoted the wording in my letter by not adding "post the events of October 7" — that is crucial to the context of my letter.

You state that Gaza is a democracy. No, it is an authoritarian state established by the last known election (2005) which resulted in Hamas gaining 44%, as opposed to the opposition Fatah’s 41 %. This result did not allow Hamas to achieve its non negotiable "absolute rule of Gaza" in perpetuity .

Neither Hamas nor Fatah was prepared to share power and within months Gaza was on the brink of a civil war. In 2007, a power sharing agreement was finally struck, but then, predictably, Hamas broke that agreement and started murdering Fatah party members and those Palestinians who voted Fatah in the 2005 election, and do not want the absolute rule of Gaza by Hamas.

Your support for Hamas also supports a destabilising of the entire Middle Eastern region, which would also result in damaging economic consequences worldwide, including right here in New Zealand. If the tinderbox were to ignite, the price of oil would go to levels not seen in recent decades, which would cause inflation in our own economy .

Greg Glendining

Glenross

A grateful teacher

Thank you for printing Mr Carroll’s column (Opinion, ODT 1.5.24). He expresses what many teachers have thought since NCEA was introduced. I am a retired teacher and am grateful I do not have to grapple with it any longer.

Maxine Hall

Mosgiel

