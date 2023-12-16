Southern MPs in select committee musical chairs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
If none of those are left, the next step down Parliament’s rungs of hierarchy are the select committees, and just who gets what is always closely watched as an indication of who on the backbenches might be on an upward trajectory.
There was mixed news for our southern MPs when placements were announced this week.
The main one is Labour’s dismal performance on election night. Select committee positions, like most things in an MMP parliament, are decided on a proportional basis, and Labour no longer has the same generous proportions it once had — National faced the same dilemma after the 2020 election.
Take finance and expenditure for example, generally regarded as the most important select committee because it examines where the money goes.
Her compensation is not a bad one though, a seat on health.
The new Dunedin hospital project is a huge issue for the South and Ms Leary is on the right committee to ask probing questions about the project’s progress — or lack thereof.
As a former associate environment minister and now spokeswoman in the portfolio, she is in the right place for a productive three years.
Queenstown Act New Zealand list MP Todd Stephenson, on the other hand, did make it on to finance and expenditure, and got a seat on justice to boot.
Add in whip duties as well and Mr Stephenson has a busy term ahead in which to show what he can do.
Mr Stephenson will be joined on justice by former Labour Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene and the man who displaced Mr Tirikatene, Tākuta Ferris from Te Pāti Māori, which should make for lively debate.
Over on the government backbench, Waitaki MP Miles Anderson too has ended upon just the right select committee for him, on primary production and as deputy chairman what’s more.
The Southburn farmer was on the Federated Farmers board and was chairman of its meat and wool industry group, so mustering a select committee should hold few fears.
Team player
The three MPs from Taieri — one electorate, two list — have all spoken about their desire to work together, and in his contribution to the Address in Reply debate on Tuesday, New Zealand First’s Mark Patterson spoke about how this is already happening, both conventionally and unconventionally.
"Scott [Willis] and I have already started on a much more serious matter. He had to bring the suits up from Dunedin that I’d forgot on Sunday, when I headed up to Gisborne. So thank you, Scott."
Well worth waiting for
Joseph Mooney had the task of asking the all-important Question 12 on Wednesday, to Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston, about the jobseeker support benefit.
However, at the same time, Leader of the House Chris Bishop also wanted to raise a point of order with Speaker Gerry Brownlee.
"No, I was going to take Joseph Mooney, who was on his feet," Mr Brownlee replied.
At which point Mr Bishop decided he might as well press ahead anyway, but Mr Brownlee told him to sit down and wait his turn ... which did not take long, as the speaker immediately ruled Mr Mooney’s burning question out of order.
Career opportunities
He has not yet given his maiden speech but Mr Willis has already made several contributions to the House on the repeal of the clean vehicle discount scheme. One of them earned glowing praise from Transport Minister Simeon Brown, although Mr Willis was probably not best pleased.
"It’s not long till he’ll be joining the National Party."