University plight demands careful thought

Like many people in the university and in Dunedin more generally, I have been following the financial announcements with deep concern.

It is not my intention to cast blame on why the university finds itself in this predicament, neither do I pretend to have a formula for an instant solution.

However, as a staff member who has previously held a range of academic and administrative responsibilities across the university, as well as input into other universities, some thoughts may be pertinent.

I hope these are more than the idealistic musings of a staff member reflecting on a bygone simpler era.

Otago is not in a unique position. Other universities in a range of countries have dealt with massive financial problems, some successfully and some disastrously.

What can we learn from these other examples, and how can we avoid the latter outcome?

In other words, we need to step back and carefully examine what has gone wrong and what may be the best remedy, before rushing in any particular direction.

A steady hand is vital, with broad input from across the university, making use of the considerable talent available from a population of highly performing academics and seasoned professional staff.

All that is best in academia should be used to address this present situation.

It will not solve the financial situation, but it may help.

It would be unfortunate if the decision-makers rushed into major changes with long-term repercussions for the institution, that would weaken its attraction to high-calibre staff and high-calibre students for years to come.

It is no exaggeration to state that the nature of the university for the foreseeable future could be sealed by decisions that are taken in the coming few weeks and months.

Some hard questions must be answered before rushing into ridding the university of its most important assets: academic and support staff.

1. What are the university’s priorities? What does it wish to be known for and what are its strengths?

The crucial factor is the quality of the staff, their teaching and their research prowess.

Anything that threatens teaching and research threatens the university.

While financial realities cannot be ignored, they should not drive academic decision-making.

Strategic thinking is essential, highlighting the university’s academic priorities.

Nothing should be done in a hurry that may turn out to be strategically counterproductive.

2. How many layers of management are appropriate for an institution with 20,000 students?

Many staff, both academic and professional, are bewildered by the plethora of deans, associate deans and managers they have barely heard of.

None of the staff will know the answer to this question, but the present organisation should be justified before academic and support staff lose their jobs.

3. How much administrative centralisation is appropriate?

This has increased markedly in recent years and, while some of it is undoubtedly necessary, the danger is that it detracts from decision-making at the local level.

It also depersonalises relationships within departments and units.

Have we got it right or is it excessive?

Is it financially sustainable?

4. How can staff morale be improved?

It is widely acknowledged that it has been detrimentally affected over recent years.

This is a well-known consequence of increasing managerialism, a phenomenon seen in many universities.

Whatever is done to ameliorate the financial situation must not make morale even worse than it currently is.

But this is a gigantic challenge.

5. Is there too much teaching and too much duplication of offerings?

If there is, it needs to be addressed as an educational issue and not in a haphazard manner in response to financial drivers.

6. Regardless of the changes that are contemplated, how can staff be shown that they are valued and that their contributions are taken seriously rather than dismissed?

Unless staff feel they are valued and respected, the result will be a diminishing of the university as a community of scholars and learners.

My concerns stem from being a long-time member of the academic staff and an alumnus.

I would loathe to see the status and legitimate standing of the university in any way diminish.

I do not doubt the university can rise from what is a very disturbing situation, but it will have to be handled very judiciously in the next few months.

I wish those in positions of authority well with this onerous, but I believe achievable, task.

But they will need all the help they can get, and a generous dose of wisdom.

Gareth Jones is an emeritus professor of anatomy at the University of Otago.