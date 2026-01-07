When emeritus profs are no longer wanted

Emeritus professor is an honorary title for retired professors that allows continued university affiliation with privileges such as guest lecturing or research. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Regular readers of this newspaper will have come across a range of contributions to opinion pieces from emeritus professors (females often prefer the designation emerita professor). Those outside university circles probably wonder what this title means and whether it bestows upon them authority to write on a diversity of topics.

In simple terms, they are retired professors. According to the University of Otago, eligibility for conferment of this title is normally restricted to professors who upon retirement have been a professor at the university for at least 10 years. They are expected to have made a distinguished contribution to teaching and/or research in their chosen academic field, and in service to the university in general.

It is an honourary title that allows continued affiliation with privileges such as guest lecturing or research. The most significant privileges are library access, use of institutional emails, and possibly some limited laboratory and/or office space.

It denotes continued membership of a university community and ongoing commitment to the values and aspirations of that community. This enables them, should they so wish, to contribute to the life of the university as senior scholars. They can also continue to be a voice for their discipline and participate in ongoing activities and debates. This provides them with the opportunity to remain engaged and contribute in meaningful ways with formal recognition.

Emeritus professors occupy a privileged position within the university in that they can continue the work they have been committed to for many years, minus the teaching and administrative burdens with which they previously had to contend.

Some are very fruitful in these years. For instance, publishing books, chapters in books, and refereed articles in academic journals. Some publish even more than when they had formal academic positions. Without the support of the university this would not have been possible. Of course this is not for everyone and there is no reason why it should be.

The opinion pieces in the Otago Daily Times reflect another aspect of the way in which emeritus professors are able to speak into society, both in their areas of expertise and on wider social issues. They will not be experts on every issue, but their training in analysing data and providing well-informed viewpoints should always be worth listening to.

Examples that immediately come to mind from the ODT are climate change and the state of the health service. In these and other areas they are assisting academics in the university in their role as critic and conscience of society.

Emeritus professors from time to time also touch on delicate territory, such as when they enter the debate about the state of universities in general and their own university in particular. Once again, one hopes that decision-makers will treat their arguments seriously, even when disagreeing with them. After all, emeritus professors are neither all-wise nor all-knowing.

Unfortunately, this latter issue is creating serious waves of unrest in some universities in various countries. There have been instances where long-term, highly performing professors have been denied emeritus status on their retirement. The reason? They have criticised their institution.

In one case the retiring professor was informed that while their behaviour when employed could not be faulted, "it is our opinion that your trust and confidence in the leadership of the university is lacking". Because it was deemed this professor could not continue to represent the university in a positive way, their application for emeritus status was rejected.

In another case, a professor who took voluntary redundancy when the university discontinued the degree programme with which he was closely associated was refused emeritus status. He had been employed by the university for 35 years. A possible reason for his rejection was his outspoken criticism of cuts to the humanities at the university. As a result he could no longer access his email address, the library or journals, even though he was in the process of writing a book.

In yet another United Kingdom university, the emeritus professorship an academic had held for 14 years was withdrawn, probably because he had criticised the institution’s research strategy. No reason was given.

No-one expects emeritus professors to be able to say anything, but to the degree that they still retain some wisdom from their years as senior staff in university circles it would be nice to think that they are welcome to contribute to ongoing debates. There could be legitimate reasons for declining the status in each of these instances, but they raise concerning issues of freedom of speech in some universities.

■ Gareth Jones is an emeritus professor at the University of Otago.