PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

Bemused Saturday morning shoppers in Dunedin, in September 1984, may have wondered what they were seeing, as massive piles of bicycles jammed footpaths in the central city and a procession of cyclists wound up the main street.

The event was the annual Knox College bicycle race which involved 33 "refreshment" stops at hotels.

More than 130 competitors, in teams of five, took part in the race.