Within living memory . . .

PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

A new line of kitchen appliances, manufactured by Fisher and Paykel's Taieri plant, was officially unveiled in August 1984, by the Minister of Trade and Industry, the Hon D. F. Caygill.

Attending the function were 25 retailers who had been invited to Dunedin by the company for a familiarisation day.

The release of a new series of electric ranges coincides with Fisher and Paykel's 50th year of operations.

The general manager of Fisher and Paykel's range and dishwasher division, Mr M. J. Higgs, right, demonstrates the features of a new range to Mr Caygill.