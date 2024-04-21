Aurora lights up southern skies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Astronomer Ian Griffin said the lights were strong enough to be captured from much of the South Island on Friday night and Saturday night, even with the lights having to outshine a near- full moon to be visible.
"It was a big aurora, that's for sure. I've seen some really nice pictures, from central Otago and Christchurch over the last few nights. They do have to be pretty strong aurora to see them with the moon," Griffin said.
The best places to see the Southern Lights are from Antarctica and the Southern Ocean, but "New Zealand and Tasmania are the two best places to go if you don't want to go to Antarctica," Griffin said.
In Tasmania, sightings of the southern lights were reported across the state, with many posting their photos online, the ABC reported.
While it was too cloudy for Griffin to see the aurora himself on Saturday night through Dunedin's city lights, he did capture a bit on Friday night with his camera.
"Cameras are really good at seeing aurora, whereas the eyes are not so good. The eyes tend to see washed out greens in the sky, whereas the cameras will see it really clearly, and see pinks and purples."
"So it's a really good time to get out there and look at them. Some of these aurora are strong enough that you can see them even if the moon is full.
"And winter nights are good because they're getting longer."
Griffin said the Aurora Australis group on Facebook is a good place for people new to aurora to learn more about capturing the lights, get updates about likely aurora conditions, and to see pictures taken by other people.