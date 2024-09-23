Breezy Tuesday for many in South

Tuesday is set to be a breezy one for much of the South Island.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for coastal parts of Dunedin, Clutha and Southland including Stewart Island for 12 hours from 5am on Tuesday. West to southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Strong winds were also forecast for inland parts of Otago, Southland and Fiordland from 10pm today until 6am tomorrow, and for Canterbury from 1am to 8am tomorrow.

These northwest winds may also approach severe gale in exposed places.

Meanwhile, road snow warnings are in place for the Milford Road (SH94), the Crown Range Road and the Lindis Pass (SH8).

SH94 remains close due to a high risk of avalanche and a snowfall warning is in place from 4am until 9pm on Tuesday.

MetService said snow showers were expected to affect the road and up to 4cm may accumulate above 800 metres with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

Road snowfall warnings have also been issued for the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, from 4am tomorrow until mid-afternoon, and for the Lindis Pass (SH8) from 5am until 11am.

Snow showers may affect these alpine roads.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning has been issued in the North Island for Wairarapa, Tararua District, and Hawke's Bay south of Hastings from 8am until 5pm tomorrow.

Severe gale west to northwest winds gusting 120 km/h in exposed places were expected. The winds should ease from the south during the afternoon, MetService said.

Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.