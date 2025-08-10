All Black stars backing fundraiser

The U13 Basin Barbarians include, from left, Callum Longthorn, 13, Maaka Fleming, 13, Lucas Woodcock, 12, and Tom Perry, 13. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Ex-All Black stars Justin Marshall, Ben Smith, Kees Meeuws and Stephen Donald are speaking at a Queenstown fundraiser this month.

Limited to 120 tickets, ‘Rugby Legends Night: Stories From The Bench’, at the Lake Hayes Pavilion on August 29, is fundraising for the under-13 Basin Barbarians to attend the massive Global Games in Taupo from September 18 till 20.

It’s costing organisers $44,000 to send the 22-boy squad.

The fundraiser features these rugby legends on a guest panel chaired by popular local MCs Craig ‘Ferg’ Ferguson and Brendan Quill, music by local muso Tom Maxwell, substantial Kiwiana-themed food, a welcome drink and live and silent auctions.

"It’s going to be a casual night with lots of laughter," organiser/parent Nicki Perry says.

The Barbarians are made up of year 8 Wakatipu and Arrowtown club juniors - last year a Wakatipu-only team played in the tournament.

Coach/parent Harry Fleming expects the side to be "very competitive".

"I’ve had 99% of these kids from Rippa, we’re getting the best of the best."

The team’s also entering the annual New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival at Queenstown Events Centre from September 5-7 — a sister event to the Taupo tournament.

Tickets to the August 29 fundraiser, from 6.30pm, are $85 via Eventbrite