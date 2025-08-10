Sunday, 10 August 2025

All Black stars backing fundraiser

    By Philip Chandler
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    The U13 Basin Barbarians include, from left, Callum Longthorn, 13, Maaka Fleming, 13, Lucas...
    The U13 Basin Barbarians include, from left, Callum Longthorn, 13, Maaka Fleming, 13, Lucas Woodcock, 12, and Tom Perry, 13. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER
    Ex-All Black stars Justin Marshall, Ben Smith, Kees Meeuws and Stephen Donald are speaking at a Queenstown fundraiser this month.

    Limited to 120 tickets, ‘Rugby Legends Night: Stories From The Bench’, at the Lake Hayes Pavilion on August 29, is fundraising for the under-13 Basin Barbarians to attend the massive Global Games in Taupo from September 18 till 20.

    It’s costing organisers $44,000 to send the 22-boy squad.

    The fundraiser features these rugby legends on a guest panel chaired by popular local MCs Craig ‘Ferg’ Ferguson and Brendan Quill, music by local muso Tom Maxwell, substantial Kiwiana-themed food, a welcome drink and live and silent auctions.

    "It’s going to be a casual night with lots of laughter," organiser/parent Nicki Perry says.

    The Barbarians are made up of year 8 Wakatipu and Arrowtown club juniors - last year a Wakatipu-only team played in the tournament.

    Coach/parent Harry Fleming expects the side to be "very competitive".

    "I’ve had 99% of these kids from Rippa, we’re getting the best of the best."

    The team’s also entering the annual New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival at Queenstown Events Centre from September 5-7 — a sister event to the Taupo tournament.

    Tickets to the August 29 fundraiser, from 6.30pm, are $85 via Eventbrite

    Mountain Scene

     

    Advertisement

    OUTSTREAM